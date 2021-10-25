Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/nyc-trump-organisation-court-battle-city-may-use-at-will-clause-to-end-golf-course-contract-1090193724.html
NYC-Trump Organisation 'Court Battle': City May Use 'at Will' Clause to End Golf Course Contract
NYC-Trump Organisation 'Court Battle': City May Use 'at Will' Clause to End Golf Course Contract
In mid-January, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the "Big Apple" was ending all its contracts with the Trump Organisation, worth around $17... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T14:10+0000
2021-10-25T14:10+0000
donald trump
new york city
bill de blasio
us
contract
golf course
trump organization
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090189020_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_753411a9969aa9bc6ab8a7e945ed35e6.jpg
New York City authorities have vowed that if they fail to end a contract on the Trump Ferry Point Golf Course "for cause" based on accusations that the 45th president was behind the 6 January Capitol insurrection, they will use the boilerplate "at will" clause, according to the New York Post (NYP).New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier said that the city is acting under a clause that allows for the termination of contracts in the event of criminal activity. "At will" means that the city can abruptly end a contract at any timeNYC's alleged promise to use the "at will" clause comes as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign to rid the city of the Trump Organisation's involvement in major contracts reportedly "went south" and turned into "a comedy of errors" shortly after it was announced at the beginning of this year.The New York Post pointed to the ongoing state court battle over the standoff caused by De Blasio's attempts to evict the Trump Organisation from the Bronx golf course.The newspaper cited mayoral-race frontrunner Eric Adams as saying that De Blasio is so keen to get revenge on the 45th US president that the city might pay $30 million in reimbursements if the Trump Organisation is ejected from the deal. The sum was mentioned in the organisation's lawsuit against New York City, filed in June.He spoke after NYC issued a termination notice for Trump's Ferry Point contract, claiming that it was "because the Trump brand is now synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government" and can no longer attract tournaments. The contract still had 13 years to run.Trump lawyer Kenneth Caruso told the NYP that as for the $30 million in possible compensation, the sum was based on a complicated formula in the contract, adding, "they [the Trump Organisation] really have spared no expense and they take pride in those properties".The "Big Apple", however, insists that the amount is "contrary to [the] parks' accounting thus far".Trump Accuses De Blasio of Trying 'to Confiscate' Golf Course Contract From HimThe NYP report comes after Trump said in his Save America PAC statement that he had invested "many millions of dollars, all cash, in this project in order to get it done, which I did, starting from scratch, in record time".This was echoed by the former US president's son Eric Trump, who argued that "New York is being overrun by crime and homelessness, and people are fleeing in record numbers, yet this mayor's focus is using $30 million of taxpayer money to settle political scores".6 January US Capitol Riots On 6 January, scores Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol building when lawmakers were gathering inside to officially certify the votes in the 3 November 2020 presidential election and announce Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.The rally turned violent after a mob, which partially comprised Trump supporters, stormed the building, vandalised it, and clashed with police. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have since arrested over 500 individuals who participated in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.Trump strongly denied the notion that he had riled up the mob attacking the Capitol, later condemning the violence. He was subsequently impeached by the House for a second time on charges of inciting insurrection, but was acquitted in the Senate.
new york city
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090189020_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2044f7f3a6ce4454f2b4038be5ab9b2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, new york city, bill de blasio, us, contract, golf course, trump organization

NYC-Trump Organisation 'Court Battle': City May Use 'at Will' Clause to End Golf Course Contract

14:10 GMT 25.10.2021
© AP Photo / John MinchilloPatrons practice on the driving range at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Patrons practice on the driving range at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© AP Photo / John Minchillo
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In mid-January, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the "Big Apple" was ending all its contracts with the Trump Organisation, worth around $17 million annually. The organisation is party to a city contract to operate two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park as well as a golf course in the Bronx.
New York City authorities have vowed that if they fail to end a contract on the Trump Ferry Point Golf Course "for cause" based on accusations that the 45th president was behind the 6 January Capitol insurrection, they will use the boilerplate "at will" clause, according to the New York Post (NYP).
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier said that the city is acting under a clause that allows for the termination of contracts in the event of criminal activity. "At will" means that the city can abruptly end a contract at any time

De Blasio explained the decision to terminate the golf course contract with the Trump Organisation by arguing that the former POTUS "incited a rebellion" against the US government during the 6 January Capitol riots, in what was described by the NYC mayor as "a clearly unconstitutional act".

© REUTERS / Jeenah MoonNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the opening of the Broadway vaccination site amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, U.S., April 12, 2021
© REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
NYC's alleged promise to use the "at will" clause comes as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's campaign to rid the city of the Trump Organisation's involvement in major contracts reportedly "went south" and turned into "a comedy of errors" shortly after it was announced at the beginning of this year.
At the time, De Blasio said that the city was terminating all its contracts with the Trump Organisation, including those related to the Central Park carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks in the park, as well as the Trump Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx.
The New York Post pointed to the ongoing state court battle over the standoff caused by De Blasio's attempts to evict the Trump Organisation from the Bronx golf course.
The newspaper cited mayoral-race frontrunner Eric Adams as saying that De Blasio is so keen to get revenge on the 45th US president that the city might pay $30 million in reimbursements if the Trump Organisation is ejected from the deal. The sum was mentioned in the organisation's lawsuit against New York City, filed in June.

"I'm just learning of this and have to look at that and find out exactly what this is about", Adams said.

He spoke after NYC issued a termination notice for Trump's Ferry Point contract, claiming that it was "because the Trump brand is now synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government" and can no longer attract tournaments. The contract still had 13 years to run.
Trump lawyer Kenneth Caruso told the NYP that as for the $30 million in possible compensation, the sum was based on a complicated formula in the contract, adding, "they [the Trump Organisation] really have spared no expense and they take pride in those properties".
The "Big Apple", however, insists that the amount is "contrary to [the] parks' accounting thus far".

Trump Accuses De Blasio of Trying 'to Confiscate' Golf Course Contract From Him

The NYP report comes after Trump said in his Save America PAC statement that he had invested "many millions of dollars, all cash, in this project in order to get it done, which I did, starting from scratch, in record time".
"Now under Mayor De Blasio, he wants to confiscate the project from me for no reason whatsoever and terminate my long-term arrangement with the city", the ex-POTUS added.
This was echoed by the former US president's son Eric Trump, who argued that "New York is being overrun by crime and homelessness, and people are fleeing in record numbers, yet this mayor's focus is using $30 million of taxpayer money to settle political scores".

6 January US Capitol Riots

On 6 January, scores Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol building when lawmakers were gathering inside to officially certify the votes in the 3 November 2020 presidential election and announce Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.
The rally turned violent after a mob, which partially comprised Trump supporters, stormed the building, vandalised it, and clashed with police. Five people died during the riots, and dozens more were injured, including at least 138 police officers. Law enforcement authorities have since arrested over 500 individuals who participated in the Capitol riots, charging some of them with assaulting federal police officers.
Trump strongly denied the notion that he had riled up the mob attacking the Capitol, later condemning the violence. He was subsequently impeached by the House for a second time on charges of inciting insurrection, but was acquitted in the Senate.
700001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:10 GMTNYC-Trump Organisation 'Court Battle': City May Use 'at Will' Clause to End Golf Course Contract
13:59 GMTWhat Is Known So Far About Military Coup in Sudan
13:54 GMTAfghanistan is Ready to Buy Iranian Oil, If Tehran Paves Way for It
13:54 GMTRussia Not Ruled Out as Eventual Shelter Country for Assange, WikiLeaks Editor Says
13:52 GMTBoris Johnson Admits COP26 Climate Summit Could be a Failure
13:32 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament
13:10 GMTAfrican Union Suspends Sudan's Membership in Organisation
13:08 GMTSituation in Khartoum After Military Seizes Power in Sudan and Declares State of Emergency
12:46 GMTIndia: BJP Gov't Orders Action Against Dabur for Featuring Same-Sex Couple on Hindu Fest Ad
12:24 GMTRapper Snoop Dogg Announces Death of His Mother Beverly Tate
12:19 GMTVideo Showing 'Puppy Experiments Overseen by Fauci' Goes Viral Amid Online Campaign to Arrest Him
12:13 GMTDamascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria
11:54 GMTEx-IDF General Claims Strike on AP Tower in Gaza Was 'Own Goal'
11:47 GMTMan United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss
11:32 GMTPakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'
11:29 GMT'Propaganda Can't Whitewash Deaths', Congress Slams Gov't for Celebrating Billion Vaccine Milestone
11:28 GMTScientists Offer New Way to Protect Pedestrians
11:11 GMTSouth Korea to Provide Iran With 1Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine, Reports Say
11:00 GMTFacebook Whistleblower to Testify About Online Harm as UK MPs Consider Online Safety Bill
10:53 GMTTraces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time