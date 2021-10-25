https://sputniknews.com/20211025/moscow-slams-eu-us-for-failing-to-unfreeze-afghanistans-assets-1090185954.html

Moscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is outraged as Europe and the United States remain reluctant to unfreeze Kabul's financial assets, Special Presidential... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the Taliban government, about $9-$10 billion in Afghan funds have been frozen in western banks. The cabinet asked the United States and about 15 European countries to unfreeze the funds, but there was no response, according to the Afghan government spokesman.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

