Moscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets

According to the Taliban government, about $9-$10 billion in Afghan funds have been frozen in western banks. The cabinet asked the United States and about 15 European countries to unfreeze the funds, but there was no response, according to the Afghan government spokesman.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is outraged as Europe and the United States remain reluctant to unfreeze Kabul's financial assets, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.
"We are talking about the country's assets, not those of the Taliban movement* that is currently in power... As far as we know, over $8 billion out of the total $9 billion in assets are in the US, while $1.5 billion remain frozen in Europe. This is absolutely revolting, the assets must be unfrozen", Kabulov said at a press conference.
