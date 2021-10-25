Man United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss
The remark caused an avalanche of negative comment on social media as users vented their fury at the player:
what a disgrace by Harry Maguire to say ‘I’m here because I have to be here’. I’m stunned. Absolute shambles this club is in man. The work ole has done is slowly crumbling away. He needs to resign asap.— ☄️ (@PauIP6) October 24, 2021
And now on that note, I’m actually going to bed👍🏼
That was A PATHETIC STATEMENT… he should WANT to say sorry…— Glennon (@TPAMASSIVE) October 24, 2021
Many netizens seemed astounded and couldn’t believe the defender made such a remark:
#ManchesterUnited “Did Harry Maguire really say he's only giving an interview ‘because he has to'???" All the goals you pretty much was at fault for. Go back and look.— BeatMekkerz (@BMekkerz) October 25, 2021
Did Harry Maguire really say he's only giving an interview "because he has to"???— Hugh Woozencroft (@HughWoozencroft) October 24, 2021
You're the captain of Manchester United and you just lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool. It's your job to front up!
P.S Everything he said was a MESS.#MUNLIV
Others criticised Maguire’s leadership skills:
What an embarrassing admission— (((Mark Hoff Hansard))) 💙💛 (@drasnah) October 24, 2021
...
No leadership no accountability
No passion radiating from him whatsoever, I get that he’s disappointed but just spouting cliche after cliche— Spottie Ottie (@SpottieOttie4) October 24, 2021
And many users demanded Maguire be stripped of his captain's status:
He doesn't deserve the armband he is a Sunderland player at best. Calling him a defender is the best con going— Jamie Smyth (@Smythy1982) October 24, 2021
New Manager's first task is to take Harry off Captain's duty.... he's not worthy of Captaining our Club and shouldn't even be starting base on current form this goes for Shaw too....next match should be Bailly and Telles amongst the Defense.— Yadz (@yahayaomar77) October 24, 2021
Whereas others took a dig at the athlete drawing attention to the fact he is one of the Premier League's most expensive defenders:
80M pounds fridge 🤣— Ikan Julung-julung (@julung2x) October 24, 2021
However, there were certain more charitable souls who felt that the players should not be blamed for the humiliating defenestration:
Seriously i don't question any of our players because they are out there for a reason.If the tactics were right i am sure they could have played well...Manager and this staff needs to be questioned or sacked not players...— Dusan (@Dushyan08031509) October 25, 2021
Ole must be sacked at @ManUtd we play spurs next we can’t afford to lose anymore points we all know ole has no game plan and no leadership and no team spirit he must go at the end of the day it comes down to the management of the team and it’s simply not good enough @ManUtd— Karl (@karlos4509) October 24, 2021
There have been growing calls to sack the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been at the helm of the club since 2018. The Red Devils conceded four goals in 45 minutes with pundits noting that there was no organisation in the team. Former Chelsea and Norwich striker, Chris Sutton, said he believes Solskjaer needs to leave.
The Norwegian himself admitted that the loss to Liverpool was his “darkest day” during his tenure at Old Trafford, but he also emphasised that he has "come too far to give up".
"The feeling we have had is we were getting where we wanted to be, but in the past few weeks results haven't come and we have hit a brick wall. We have conceded too many easy goals and that is a worry. I do believe in myself, I do believe I am getting close to what I want with the club,” Solskjaer said.