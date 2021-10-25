https://sputniknews.com/20211025/man-united-fans-trash-harry-maguire-after-players-embarrassing-apology-for-liverpool-loss-1090188667.html

Man United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat in a home game against their biggest rivals. According to records, this was the club’s worst loss against the... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

Manchester United fans trashed the club’s captain, Harry Maguire, for what they described as an “embarrassing” apology after Sunday’s devastating loss to Liverpool. Speaking to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old apologised to the club’s supporters on behalf of the whole team before saying that he is talking to the press because he “has to be here”.The remark caused an avalanche of negative comment on social media as users vented their fury at the player:Many netizens seemed astounded and couldn’t believe the defender made such a remark:Others criticised Maguire’s leadership skills:And many users demanded Maguire be stripped of his captain's status:Whereas others took a dig at the athlete drawing attention to the fact he is one of the Premier League's most expensive defenders:However, there were certain more charitable souls who felt that the players should not be blamed for the humiliating defenestration:There have been growing calls to sack the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been at the helm of the club since 2018. The Red Devils conceded four goals in 45 minutes with pundits noting that there was no organisation in the team. Former Chelsea and Norwich striker, Chris Sutton, said he believes Solskjaer needs to leave.The Norwegian himself admitted that the loss to Liverpool was his “darkest day” during his tenure at Old Trafford, but he also emphasised that he has "come too far to give up".

