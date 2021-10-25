Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/man-united-fans-trash-harry-maguire-after-players-embarrassing-apology-for-liverpool-loss-1090188667.html
Man United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss
Man United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss
The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat in a home game against their biggest rivals. According to records, this was the club’s worst loss against the... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T11:47+0000
2021-10-25T11:47+0000
manchester united
liverpool
sport
football
social media
premier league
ole gunnar solskjær
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090188779_0:64:1580:953_1920x0_80_0_0_f0652fbd19cea9db96ea967dc50adbb3.jpg
Manchester United fans trashed the club’s captain, Harry Maguire, for what they described as an “embarrassing” apology after Sunday’s devastating loss to Liverpool. Speaking to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old apologised to the club’s supporters on behalf of the whole team before saying that he is talking to the press because he “has to be here”.The remark caused an avalanche of negative comment on social media as users vented their fury at the player:Many netizens seemed astounded and couldn’t believe the defender made such a remark:Others criticised Maguire’s leadership skills:And many users demanded Maguire be stripped of his captain's status:Whereas others took a dig at the athlete drawing attention to the fact he is one of the Premier League's most expensive defenders:However, there were certain more charitable souls who felt that the players should not be blamed for the humiliating defenestration:There have been growing calls to sack the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been at the helm of the club since 2018. The Red Devils conceded four goals in 45 minutes with pundits noting that there was no organisation in the team. Former Chelsea and Norwich striker, Chris Sutton, said he believes Solskjaer needs to leave.The Norwegian himself admitted that the loss to Liverpool was his “darkest day” during his tenure at Old Trafford, but he also emphasised that he has "come too far to give up".
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090188779_0:0:1580:1185_1920x0_80_0_0_d9471602879f6ae9b47aa7f05538d4f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, liverpool, sport, football, social media, premier league, ole gunnar solskjær

Man United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss

11:47 GMT 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLESoccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Atalanta - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 20, 2021 Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Atalanta - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 20, 2021 Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat in a home game against their biggest rivals. According to records, this was the club’s worst loss against the Merseyside squad since 1925. Manchester United is now ranked eighth and lag eight points behind leaders of the table Chelsea.
Manchester United fans trashed the club’s captain, Harry Maguire, for what they described as an “embarrassing” apology after Sunday’s devastating loss to Liverpool. Speaking to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old apologised to the club’s supporters on behalf of the whole team before saying that he is talking to the press because he “has to be here”.

The remark caused an avalanche of negative comment on social media as users vented their fury at the player:


Many netizens seemed astounded and couldn’t believe the defender made such a remark:


Others criticised Maguire’s leadership skills:


And many users demanded Maguire be stripped of his captain's status:

Whereas others took a dig at the athlete drawing attention to the fact he is one of the Premier League's most expensive defenders:



However, there were certain more charitable souls who felt that the players should not be blamed for the humiliating defenestration:

There have been growing calls to sack the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been at the helm of the club since 2018. The Red Devils conceded four goals in 45 minutes with pundits noting that there was no organisation in the team. Former Chelsea and Norwich striker, Chris Sutton, said he believes Solskjaer needs to leave.

The Norwegian himself admitted that the loss to Liverpool was his “darkest day” during his tenure at Old Trafford, but he also emphasised that he has "come too far to give up".

"The feeling we have had is we were getting where we wanted to be, but in the past few weeks results haven't come and we have hit a brick wall. We have conceded too many easy goals and that is a worry. I do believe in myself, I do believe I am getting close to what I want with the club,” Solskjaer said.

001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:46 GMTIndia: BJP Gov't Orders Action Against Dabur for Featuring Same-Sex Couple on Hindu Fest Ad
12:24 GMTRapper Snoop Dogg Announces Death of His Mother Beverly Tate
12:19 GMTVideo Showing 'Puppy Experiments Overseen by Fauci' Goes Viral Amid Online Campaign to Arrest Him
12:13 GMTDamascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria
11:54 GMTEx-IDF General Claims Strike on AP Tower in Gaza Was 'Own Goal'
11:47 GMTMan United Fans Trash Harry Maguire After Player’s Embarrassing Apology For Liverpool Loss
11:32 GMTPakistani Minister Hails Cricket National Team's Triumph Over India as 'Victory of Islam'
11:29 GMT'Propaganda Can't Whitewash Deaths', Congress Slams Gov't for Celebrating Billion Vaccine Milestone
11:28 GMTScientists Offer New Way to Protect Pedestrians
11:11 GMTSouth Korea to Provide Iran With 1Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine, Reports Say
11:00 GMTFacebook Whistleblower to Testify About Online Harm as UK MPs Consider Online Safety Bill
10:53 GMTTraces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time
10:47 GMTMicrosoft Notifies Over 600 Companies They Were Targeted in 23,000 Cyber Intrusion Attempts
10:26 GMTFacebook Employees Reportedly Sought to Crack Down on Right-Wing Media Outlets
10:13 GMTSovereignty Council Head Burhan Declares State of Emergency in Sudan, Dissolves Government
10:08 GMTAssange's Fiancée and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hold Press Conference Ahead of Extradition Hearing
10:00 GMTTwo Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants
09:22 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos
09:05 GMTMoscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets
08:59 GMTAlec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting