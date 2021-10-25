https://sputniknews.com/20211025/law-to-protect-religious-structures-on-government-property-now-in-effect-in-indias-karnataka-1090197325.html

Law to Protect Religious Structures on Government Property Now In Effect in India’s Karnataka

Law to Protect Religious Structures on Government Property Now In Effect in India's Karnataka

A law to prevent the demolition of religious structures on government property has come into effect in Indian state of Karnataka.The Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act was recently passed by the Karnataka Assembly and has now been published in the Karnataka Gazette following the assent of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.The act bars the construction of any religious structures in public places by the government or local authorities without proper permission in future.It added that the district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage, and any other conditions as may be laid down by the state government from time to time.The law also gives protection to the state government as well as its officers or employees with the provision that no legal proceeding should lie against them for anything which is done or intended to be done under this act or rules made thereunder.There was a huge political furore over the demolition of a temple in the Mysuru region of India’s southern state on 10 September. The demolition was carried out by some district officials as part of a drive against illegal construction. The incident triggered a war of words between members of the governing BJP and the opposition Congress in the region.This forced the state government to pass the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021 on 21 September amid criticism from the Congress party that the BJP, which had demolished the Mysuru temple 10 days prior, was trying to shield itself from the anger of Hindu groups by passing the law to protect religious structures identified previously as illegal.

