Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/internal-documents-show-facebook-knew-it-was-used-to-incite-violence-in-ethiopia-1090205847.html
Internal Documents Show Facebook Knew it Was Used to Incite Violence in Ethiopia
Internal Documents Show Facebook Knew it Was Used to Incite Violence in Ethiopia
Documents shared with CNN as part of a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation show that Facebook knew it was being used to incite violence in... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T23:08+0000
2021-10-25T23:08+0000
ethiopia
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089724189_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ad41e4494dc29da77c538e98215461fb.jpg
According to the documents, Facebook employees repeatedly raised concerns over the company’s failure to stop the proliferation of misinformation and violence-inciting posts in Ethiopia and other at-risk countries. Facebook, through a spokesperson, insists it has done enough to curb violence on the platform, while rights groups and whistleblowers argue their efforts are underfunded and quasi-performative.Ethiopia has been gripped by a civil war over the past year, and militias have made use of Facebook to make calls for violence against ethnic minorities. Politicians have also used the platform to spark divisiveness. Facebook has come under similar fire for its role in Myanmar’s genocide of Rohingyans.While Facebook’s efforts to police hate speech in America have been criticized, its efforts in the rest of the world are likely far worse. According to Facebook, the platform has 1.84 billion daily users and 2.8 billion monthly users. Close to three-fourths of all its users are outside of North America and Europe.Documents indicate the company has failed to grow its staff and develop local language resources to catch and prevent hate and violence-inciting speech to keep up with its explosive global growth. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen believes the events in Myanmar and Ethiopia are not one-offs, but rather a sign of things to come.A string of whistleblowers and reports have consistently said that Facebook prioritizes profitability over safety. Facebook has long defended its platform by suggesting it is not its duty to police what its users say. However, they have also made investments to help catch and curb problematic speech and actors that utilize the platform.To put those numbers in context, Facebook reported revenues of $85.9 billion in 2020 and allegedly has 1.84 billion daily users. Their $13 billion investment represents 15% of their 2020 revenue, and it’s unknown if the investment figure is over a period of time or if that is $13 billion in new spending.Facebook suggesting that 15,000 people can adequately review the content of 1.84 billion daily users is incredibly optimistic. That would mean that each reviewer would be responsible for the posts of 122,666 people every day. If reviewing each person’s post only took one second, it’d take 34 hours per day for 15,000 people to review the content of 1.84 billion daily users.The civil war in Ethiopia was not caused by Facebook, but the platform’s ability to rapidly disseminate dangerous speech and the company’s disinterest in investing in adequate safeguards could have led to the loss of human life.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/facebook-whistleblower-tells-uk-mps-platform-unquestionably-making-hate-worse-1090196017.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/new-facebook-whistleblower-says-company-undermined-efforts-to-combat-hate-speech-1090148686.html
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089724189_0:0:2671:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b9b86c92e0c0ae3ba72ece2787c827.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ethiopia, facebook

Internal Documents Show Facebook Knew it Was Used to Incite Violence in Ethiopia

23:08 GMT 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Erin ScottFacebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington
Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Erin Scott
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Documents shared with CNN as part of a US Securities and Exchange Commission investigation show that Facebook knew it was being used to incite violence in Ethiopia and did little to combat it.
According to the documents, Facebook employees repeatedly raised concerns over the company’s failure to stop the proliferation of misinformation and violence-inciting posts in Ethiopia and other at-risk countries. Facebook, through a spokesperson, insists it has done enough to curb violence on the platform, while rights groups and whistleblowers argue their efforts are underfunded and quasi-performative.
FILE PHOTO: Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
The Facebook Papers
Facebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
18:42 GMT
Ethiopia has been gripped by a civil war over the past year, and militias have made use of Facebook to make calls for violence against ethnic minorities. Politicians have also used the platform to spark divisiveness. Facebook has come under similar fire for its role in Myanmar’s genocide of Rohingyans.
While Facebook’s efforts to police hate speech in America have been criticized, its efforts in the rest of the world are likely far worse. According to Facebook, the platform has 1.84 billion daily users and 2.8 billion monthly users. Close to three-fourths of all its users are outside of North America and Europe.
Documents indicate the company has failed to grow its staff and develop local language resources to catch and prevent hate and violence-inciting speech to keep up with its explosive global growth. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen believes the events in Myanmar and Ethiopia are not one-offs, but rather a sign of things to come.
"I genuinely fear that a huge number of people are going to die in the next five to ten years, or twenty years, because of choices and underfunding," Haugen said.
"The raw version [of Facebook] roaming wild in most of the world doesn't have any of the things that make it kind of palatable in the United States, and I genuinely think there's a lot of lives on the line -- that Myanmar and Ethiopia are like the opening chapter," she added.
A string of whistleblowers and reports have consistently said that Facebook prioritizes profitability over safety. Facebook has long defended its platform by suggesting it is not its duty to police what its users say. However, they have also made investments to help catch and curb problematic speech and actors that utilize the platform.
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
New Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech
23 October, 03:06 GMT
Through a spokesperson, Facebook said that they have invested "$13 billion and have 40,000 people working on the safety and security on our platform, including 15,000 people who review content in more than 70 languages working in more than 20 locations all across the world to support our community.”
To put those numbers in context, Facebook reported revenues of $85.9 billion in 2020 and allegedly has 1.84 billion daily users. Their $13 billion investment represents 15% of their 2020 revenue, and it’s unknown if the investment figure is over a period of time or if that is $13 billion in new spending.
Facebook suggesting that 15,000 people can adequately review the content of 1.84 billion daily users is incredibly optimistic. That would mean that each reviewer would be responsible for the posts of 122,666 people every day. If reviewing each person’s post only took one second, it’d take 34 hours per day for 15,000 people to review the content of 1.84 billion daily users.
The civil war in Ethiopia was not caused by Facebook, but the platform’s ability to rapidly disseminate dangerous speech and the company’s disinterest in investing in adequate safeguards could have led to the loss of human life.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:38 GMT‘News Black Hole’: A Year of War Shows Why UN Needs to Monitor Human Rights in Western Sahara
23:14 GMTUS, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government
23:08 GMTInternal Documents Show Facebook Knew it Was Used to Incite Violence in Ethiopia
21:38 GMT'Wild $T1mes!': Musk Rejoices as Tesla's Value Surpasses $1 Trln Following Hertz's 100,000-Car Order
21:31 GMTRussian Sailors Saved Panama-Flagged Ship From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea- Defense Ministry
21:23 GMTSlump in UK COVID-19 Cases Undermines Calls for ‘Plan B’ Lockdown - Epidemiologist
21:19 GMTMultiple Injuries Reported in Idaho Mall Shooting, One Person in Custody - Police Dept.
20:46 GMTFacebook, Instagram Delete Video of Brazilian President Linking COVID-19 Vaccines to AIDS
20:41 GMTEuropean Regulator Approves Booster Dose of Moderna Vaccine
20:39 GMTUS Very Supportive of EU's Engagement in Iran Nuclear Deal - State Dept.
20:31 GMTUpdated US Hate Crime Data for 2020 Shows Highest Incident Levels Since 2001 - FBI
20:23 GMTChinese FM Wang Yi to Meet Afghan Taliban Leaders in Qatar for First High-Level Talks
20:03 GMTJFK's Nephews Slam Biden Administration After Postponing Assasinaton Records
19:57 GMTUS Has No Issue With Russia-China Military Drills in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon
19:55 GMTTory MP Says Gender Self-Identification is a Threat to Women’s Rights
19:53 GMTYellen Appoints Counselor to Promote Racial Equity - US Treasury Dept.
19:44 GMTAfter Cricket Player Shami Gets Trolled, Indian Parliamentarian Says It Is 'Hatred Against Muslims'
19:42 GMTLavrov on Russia-NATO Relations: Cannot Catastrophic Because They Do Not Exist
19:09 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Offering $5,000 to Unvaccinated Police to Relocate to Florida
19:04 GMTLaw to Protect Religious Structures on Government Property Now In Effect in India’s Karnataka