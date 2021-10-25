https://sputniknews.com/20211025/indian-start-up-unveils-fastest-lightest-hypercar-ekonk-with-top-speed-of-309-kmph-1090194187.html

Indian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph

Indian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph

On Monday, Mumbai-based start-up Vazirani Automotive unveiled a prototype of the country's fastest single-seater hypercar, Ekonk, which also claims to be one of the fastest accelerating cars globally.The firm claimed that Ekonk had reached a speed of 100 km per hour within 2.54 seconds at a testing facility. The spaceship-like all-electric car can attain a top speed of 309 km per hour with the help of an engine that produces a power output of 722 horsepower."With the advent of electric vehicles, companies around the world have to start from a blank canvas. This is the perfect time for India to innovate, develop and pioneer this EV era", Chunky Vazirani, founder and CEO of Vazirani-Automotive, said on Monday.The hypercar uses a technique called DiCo that enables the batteries to cool directly with the air without needing liquid cooling. The firm has tested the capacity at the recently inaugurated Naxtrax high-speed vehicle testing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The firm has not revealed the date when the hypercar will go into production.Global automakers like Ford and Mercedez-Benz have already created dedicated teams to develop batteries for their electric cars. Ford plans to build a new $185-million centre of excellence for battery development, set to be opened by late 2022.Data firm IHS Markit estimated that luxury sports car market will witness a sharp jump of over 50% in the next four years. It claims that around 223,000 cars ranging in price from $137,000 to $13.7 million will be sold globally in 2026.

