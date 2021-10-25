Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/german-ambassador-calls-surging-gas-prices-pan-european-issue-1090185472.html
German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue
German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The spike in gas prices on the European market is an issue for all of Europe and thus is being solved on a large scale, German... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T08:28+0000
2021-10-25T08:39+0000
europe
russia
germany
eu
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089700923_0:0:910:512_1920x0_80_0_0_58cee50c0644a1bfae94dd23e84f0bdf.jpg
When asked to comment on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, von Geyr said that it has been technically completed and is ready to operate.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that gas supplies from Russia would reach Europe much faster if Nord Stream was certified.The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two vectors with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The certification process for Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the gas pipeline is currently underway to ensure that the project complies with the conditions of the 12 February EU Gas Directive.Certification will take place in two stages. First, the German regulator, who received the full package of documents necessary for certification in September, will develop a draft decision, and then the European Commission will give its assessment.Europe has seen a sharp increase in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, driven by growing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of coronavirus lockdowns, as well as limited supply.In early October, Putin said that the Russian energy giant and the EU's main gas supplier, Gazprom, has adhered to all of its contractual obligations on gas supplies to the bloc.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089700923_135:0:882:560_1920x0_80_0_0_5a54c27ba502c02230053c087fe9a75d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, germany, eu, nord stream 2

German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue

08:28 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 08:39 GMT 25.10.2021)
CC0 / / Gas flame
Gas flame - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The spike in gas prices on the European market is an issue for all of Europe and thus is being solved on a large scale, German Ambassador to Russia Andreas von Geyr said on Monday.

"The gas price crisis is a rather multifaceted topic. The solutions for these issues are currently being worked out. The price crisis concerns not only Germany, but it is an issue at the pan-European level, so it is being solved at a wider level. As far as we have heard, the president of the Russian Federation has also declared his readiness to contribute to solving the issue of the gas price crisis. Everyone is working on this together", the diplomat told reporters.

When asked to comment on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, von Geyr said that it has been technically completed and is ready to operate.

"Now there is the issue of certification. It must be completed legitimately, transparently. When the entire certification procedure is completed, then, accordingly, the putting of the Nord Stream 2 into operation will be open to discussion", he said.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that gas supplies from Russia would reach Europe much faster if Nord Stream was certified.
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two vectors with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The certification process for Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the gas pipeline is currently underway to ensure that the project complies with the conditions of the 12 February EU Gas Directive.
Certification will take place in two stages. First, the German regulator, who received the full package of documents necessary for certification in September, will develop a draft decision, and then the European Commission will give its assessment.
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
Europe has seen a sharp increase in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, driven by growing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of coronavirus lockdowns, as well as limited supply.
In early October, Putin said that the Russian energy giant and the EU's main gas supplier, Gazprom, has adhered to all of its contractual obligations on gas supplies to the bloc.
301000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:22 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos
09:05 GMTMoscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets
08:59 GMTAlec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay
08:28 GMTGerman Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue
08:25 GMTKashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan
08:18 GMTUK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges
07:37 GMTFinnish Defence Ministry Demands Risk Assessment for Nuclear Plant Project Over Russian Ties
07:36 GMTCOVID in Israel May Be Under Wraps Now, But a Fifth Wave Looms Large, Experts Warn
06:23 GMTDenmark Sees Record Infection Spread Despite High Vaccination Rate
06:05 GMTUK Autumn Budget: Labour Shadow Chancellor Accuses Treasury of 'Smoke and Mirrors' Policy
05:31 GMTLive Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'
05:17 GMTDanish Conservative Politician Sparks Uproar With Photo in See-Through Lingerie
04:27 GMTSudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
04:00 GMT'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
03:17 GMTFacebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come
03:16 GMTSudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
02:16 GMTIsrael Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
01:15 GMTPandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayJamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career