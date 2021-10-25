https://sputniknews.com/20211025/german-ambassador-calls-surging-gas-prices-pan-european-issue-1090185472.html

German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue

German Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The spike in gas prices on the European market is an issue for all of Europe and thus is being solved on a large scale, German... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

When asked to comment on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, von Geyr said that it has been technically completed and is ready to operate.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that gas supplies from Russia would reach Europe much faster if Nord Stream was certified.The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two vectors with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. The certification process for Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the gas pipeline is currently underway to ensure that the project complies with the conditions of the 12 February EU Gas Directive.Certification will take place in two stages. First, the German regulator, who received the full package of documents necessary for certification in September, will develop a draft decision, and then the European Commission will give its assessment.Europe has seen a sharp increase in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, driven by growing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of coronavirus lockdowns, as well as limited supply.In early October, Putin said that the Russian energy giant and the EU's main gas supplier, Gazprom, has adhered to all of its contractual obligations on gas supplies to the bloc.

