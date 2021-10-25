https://sputniknews.com/20211025/facebook-whistleblower-tells-uk-mps-platform-unquestionably-making-hate-worse-1090196017.html

Facebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'

Facebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'

Whistleblower Frances Haugen previously claimed to the US Congress that the platform had failed to do enough to block protesters against Joe Biden's... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T18:42+0000

2021-10-25T18:42+0000

2021-10-25T18:43+0000

britain

facebook

great britain

mark zuckerberg

us capitol

washington dc

the facebook papers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090196557_0:0:3003:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_36f98220add9c45edc316f7351596ebc.jpg

Facebook insider Frances Haugen has claimed to MPs that the social media giant puts profits before blocking "misinformation" from alternative media sources.Haugen was flown to the UK as a guest of Parliament to answer questions about methods for monitoring and censoring social media.She claimed to a committee of MPs and peers scrutinising the Online Safety Bill that the Big Tech corporation's policies "unquestionably making hate worse".Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the bill which is under discussion in the Parliament is aimed at preventing online abuse of individuals from anonymous accounts. Online threats and harassment, whether by telephone or Internet, are already illegal in the UK and often punished with a prison sentence.Haugen said Facebook's algorithms pushed increasingly "extreme" content on users based on their preferences and interactions with "mainstream" media and public figures, challenging Facebook spokesman and former British Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg's comment that it "takes two to tango" and exposure to such content was down to users' choices."When we see something like an oil spill, that oil spill doesn't make it harder for a society to regulate oil companies. But right now the failures of Facebook are making it harder for us to regulate Facebook", she added.Haugen previously testified to the US Congress that Mark Zuckerberg's site had failed to act swiftly to block protesters at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on 6 January from communicating "You can be looking for healthy recipes and you'll be pushed to anorexia content", Haugen even claimed. And she claimed groups for people with shared interests become "echo-chambers" that polarised opinions.Haugen also said Facebook's "integrity systems" were failing to ensure users only see "high-quality" news sources, and was taking a one percent rise in profits over cutting "misinformation" by five or ten percent.And she said those systems needed to be expanded to monitor posts in all languages, in the name of "linguistic diversity".Haugen told the committee she "came forward now because now is the most critical time to act".She urged MPs to expand the bill to restrict "legal but harmful" free speech, claiming "misinformation costs lives".

https://sputniknews.com/20211024/facebook-whistleblower-thinks-tech-cos-shareholders-would-overthrow-zuckerberg-if-they-could-1090173093.html

britain

great britain

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, facebook, great britain, mark zuckerberg, us capitol, washington dc