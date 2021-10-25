Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
The Facebook Papers
In October, a consortium of 17 US news organisations began publishing a series of stories on Facebook based on thousands of pages of the organisation's internal documents that were earlier disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/facebook-whistleblower-tells-uk-mps-platform-unquestionably-making-hate-worse-1090196017.html
Facebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
Facebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
Whistleblower Frances Haugen previously claimed to the US Congress that the platform had failed to do enough to block protesters against Joe Biden's... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T18:42+0000
2021-10-25T18:43+0000
britain
facebook
great britain
mark zuckerberg
us capitol
washington dc
the facebook papers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090196557_0:0:3003:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_36f98220add9c45edc316f7351596ebc.jpg
Facebook insider Frances Haugen has claimed to MPs that the social media giant puts profits before blocking "misinformation" from alternative media sources.Haugen was flown to the UK as a guest of Parliament to answer questions about methods for monitoring and censoring social media.She claimed to a committee of MPs and peers scrutinising the Online Safety Bill that the Big Tech corporation's policies "unquestionably making hate worse".Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the bill which is under discussion in the Parliament is aimed at preventing online abuse of individuals from anonymous accounts. Online threats and harassment, whether by telephone or Internet, are already illegal in the UK and often punished with a prison sentence.Haugen said Facebook's algorithms pushed increasingly "extreme" content on users based on their preferences and interactions with "mainstream" media and public figures, challenging Facebook spokesman and former British Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg's comment that it "takes two to tango" and exposure to such content was down to users' choices."When we see something like an oil spill, that oil spill doesn't make it harder for a society to regulate oil companies. But right now the failures of Facebook are making it harder for us to regulate Facebook", she added.Haugen previously testified to the US Congress that Mark Zuckerberg's site had failed to act swiftly to block protesters at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on 6 January from communicating "You can be looking for healthy recipes and you'll be pushed to anorexia content", Haugen even claimed. And she claimed groups for people with shared interests become "echo-chambers" that polarised opinions.Haugen also said Facebook's "integrity systems" were failing to ensure users only see "high-quality" news sources, and was taking a one percent rise in profits over cutting "misinformation" by five or ten percent.And she said those systems needed to be expanded to monitor posts in all languages, in the name of "linguistic diversity".Haugen told the committee she "came forward now because now is the most critical time to act".She urged MPs to expand the bill to restrict "legal but harmful" free speech, claiming "misinformation costs lives".
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/facebook-whistleblower-thinks-tech-cos-shareholders-would-overthrow-zuckerberg-if-they-could-1090173093.html
britain
great britain
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090196557_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3da43b1e8df6bf9eea26e87ab567508d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, facebook, great britain, mark zuckerberg, us capitol, washington dc

Facebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'

18:42 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 25.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLFILE PHOTO: Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Whistleblower Frances Haugen previously claimed to the US Congress that the platform had failed to do enough to block protesters against Joe Biden's confirmation as president-elect on 6 January this year from posting on the site before and during their brief occupation of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
Facebook insider Frances Haugen has claimed to MPs that the social media giant puts profits before blocking "misinformation" from alternative media sources.
Haugen was flown to the UK as a guest of Parliament to answer questions about methods for monitoring and censoring social media.
She claimed to a committee of MPs and peers scrutinising the Online Safety Bill that the Big Tech corporation's policies "unquestionably making hate worse".
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the bill which is under discussion in the Parliament is aimed at preventing online abuse of individuals from anonymous accounts. Online threats and harassment, whether by telephone or Internet, are already illegal in the UK and often punished with a prison sentence.
Haugen said Facebook's algorithms pushed increasingly "extreme" content on users based on their preferences and interactions with "mainstream" media and public figures, challenging Facebook spokesman and former British Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg's comment that it "takes two to tango" and exposure to such content was down to users' choices.

"The algorithms take people who have very mainstream interests and they push them towards extreme interests", she said. "You can be someone centre-left and you'll be pushed radical left. You can be centre-right and you'll be pushed radical right".

Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
The Facebook Papers
Facebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
Yesterday, 11:59 GMT

"When I worked on counter espionage, I saw things where I was concerned about national security and I had no idea how to escalate those because I didn't have faith in my chain of command", Haugen said.

"When we see something like an oil spill, that oil spill doesn't make it harder for a society to regulate oil companies. But right now the failures of Facebook are making it harder for us to regulate Facebook", she added.

"I flagged repeatedly when I worked on integrity that I felt that critical teams were understaffed", Hagen continued. "Right now there's no incentives internally, that if you make noise, saying we need more help — people will not get rallied around for help, because everyone is underwater".

Haugen previously testified to the US Congress that Mark Zuckerberg's site had failed to act swiftly to block protesters at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on 6 January from communicating
"You can be looking for healthy recipes and you'll be pushed to anorexia content", Haugen even claimed.
And she claimed groups for people with shared interests become "echo-chambers" that polarised opinions.

"One of the things that happens with groups and networks of groups is people see echo chambers that create social norms", Haugen said. "When that context is around hate you see a normalisation of hate, a normalisation of dehumanising others, and that's what leads to violent incidents".

Haugen also said Facebook's "integrity systems" were failing to ensure users only see "high-quality" news sources, and was taking a one percent rise in profits over cutting "misinformation" by five or ten percent.
And she said those systems needed to be expanded to monitor posts in all languages, in the name of "linguistic diversity".

Asked whether Facebook executives cared if they were harming children and young people, Haugen said she couldn’t “see into the hearts of men”, but added: “When they see a conflict of interest between people and profits, they choose profits”.

Haugen told the committee she "came forward now because now is the most critical time to act".
She urged MPs to expand the bill to restrict "legal but harmful" free speech, claiming "misinformation costs lives".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:02 GMTKashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley
19:01 GMTIndian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph
18:42 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
18:41 GMTIndian Farmers to Protest Nationwide Demanding Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Violence
18:35 GMTAlec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
18:15 GMTFacebook Knew For Years Its Products Featured Human Trafficking Content, Internal Doc Reveals
18:15 GMTEgypt's El-Sisi Ends State of Emergency for First Time in Four Years
18:08 GMTNew Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
17:55 GMTPanama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship on Way to Help, Report Says
17:50 GMTUS Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022
17:44 GMTSplit in Two: SEAL Who 'Shot' Bin Laden Reveals Graphic Details on How Badly Deformed His Face Was
17:42 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Thousands of Workers in NYC Protest Vaccine Mandate
17:31 GMTPutin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
17:23 GMT‘Facebook Has Become a Tool to Spread BJP's Fake News, Hate Speech’: Main Indian Opposition Congress
16:57 GMTUK Chancellor Trails Minimum Wage Rise to £9.50 Ahead of Budget
16:49 GMTErdogan Says Crisis With Ambassadors Declared Personae Non Gratae Resolved
16:43 GMTUS Urges Germany to Consider Sanctioning Russia Over Gas Supplies
16:41 GMTCapitol Riot Planners Had Multiple Meetings With US Lawmakers Ahead of January 6, Reports Say
16:37 GMTFacebook CEO 'Personally Decided' to Comply With Hanoi's Demands, Ditching Free Speech Stance
16:33 GMTUK Calls on Sudanese Military to Release Arrested Politicians