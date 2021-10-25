Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament

Sputnik comes live from London, where former Facebook employee Frances Haugen appears before the UK Parliament's joint committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of the MPs' consultation.Haugen has already said that the tech giant failed to tackle harmful content and hate speech online. According to her, the algorithms within Facebook's products even boost some extreme content to generate reactions amongst users.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Facebook whistleblower Haugen appears before UK parliament committee on Online Safety Bill
Several whistleblowers have already testified in Britain and the US, taking tech giants to task because they have proved unable to stop the spread of fake news and calls for violence on their platforms.
Sputnik comes live from London, where former Facebook employee Frances Haugen appears before the UK Parliament's joint committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of the MPs' consultation.
Haugen has already said that the tech giant failed to tackle harmful content and hate speech online. According to her, the algorithms within Facebook's products even boost some extreme content to generate reactions amongst users.