https://sputniknews.com/20211025/facebook-whistleblower-haugen-testifies-in-uk-parliament-1090190906.html

Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament

Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament

Several whistleblowers have already testified in Britain and the US, taking tech giants to task because they have proved unable to stop the spread of fake news... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-25T13:32+0000

2021-10-25T13:32+0000

2021-10-25T13:34+0000

facebook

uk house of commons

uk

the facebook papers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090187777_0:0:3115:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_581c0d98ac3df302b60ad359ebbc94f1.jpg

Sputnik comes live from London, where former Facebook employee Frances Haugen appears before the UK Parliament's joint committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of the MPs' consultation.Haugen has already said that the tech giant failed to tackle harmful content and hate speech online. According to her, the algorithms within Facebook's products even boost some extreme content to generate reactions amongst users.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Facebook whistleblower Haugen appears before UK parliament committee on Online Safety Bill Facebook whistleblower Haugen appears before UK parliament committee on Online Safety Bill 2021-10-25T13:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

facebook, uk house of commons, uk, видео