International
LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament
A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
The Facebook Papers
Last week, a consortium of 17 US news organisations began publishing a series of stories on Facebook based on thousands pages of the organisation's internal documents that were earlier disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen.
Several whistleblowers have already testified in Britain and the US, taking tech giants to task because they have proved unable to stop the spread of fake news... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik comes live from London, where former Facebook employee Frances Haugen appears before the UK Parliament's joint committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of the MPs' consultation.Haugen has already said that the tech giant failed to tackle harmful content and hate speech online. According to her, the algorithms within Facebook's products even boost some extreme content to generate reactions amongst users.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
facebook, uk house of commons, uk

Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament

13:32 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 25.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLFormer Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen attends a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2021
Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen attends a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing entitled 'Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower' on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Several whistleblowers have already testified in Britain and the US, taking tech giants to task because they have proved unable to stop the spread of fake news and calls for violence on their platforms.
Sputnik comes live from London, where former Facebook employee Frances Haugen appears before the UK Parliament's joint committee on the Draft Online Safety Bill, as part of the MPs' consultation.
Haugen has already said that the tech giant failed to tackle harmful content and hate speech online. According to her, the algorithms within Facebook's products even boost some extreme content to generate reactions amongst users.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
