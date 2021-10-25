https://sputniknews.com/20211025/damascus-accuses-israel-of-carrying-out-airstrikes-in-southern-syria-1090191162.html

Damascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria

Previously, reports suggested that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) hit three targets linked to Hezbollah in Syria, near the border between the two countries. 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

Syrian authorities have stated that the Israeli military attacked the southern region of the country on Monday morning. The IDF has not commented on the issue so far.According to Syrian media, Israeli missile strikes targeted three sites on the outskirts of the al-Baath settlement. The reports also said that Israeli forces dropped leaflets in the area, warning Syrians they should not cooperate with the Lebanese group.

