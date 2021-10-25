Registration was successful!
Damascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria
Damascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria
Previously, reports suggested that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) hit three targets linked to Hezbollah in Syria, near the border between the two countries.
Syrian authorities have stated that the Israeli military attacked the southern region of the country on Monday morning. The IDF has not commented on the issue so far.According to Syrian media, Israeli missile strikes targeted three sites on the outskirts of the al-Baath settlement. The reports also said that Israeli forces dropped leaflets in the area, warning Syrians they should not cooperate with the Lebanese group.
middle east, syria, israel

Damascus Accuses Israel of Carrying Out Airstrikes in Southern Syria

12:13 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 25.10.2021)
Previously, reports suggested that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) hit three targets linked to Hezbollah in Syria, near the border between the two countries.
Syrian authorities have stated that the Israeli military attacked the southern region of the country on Monday morning.

"The Israeli forces this morning showed another aggression in the southern region. This is taking place as part of a series of aggression against Syria's sovereignty", the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Damascus reserves a right to respond.

The IDF has not commented on the issue so far.
According to Syrian media, Israeli missile strikes targeted three sites on the outskirts of the al-Baath settlement. The reports also said that Israeli forces dropped leaflets in the area, warning Syrians they should not cooperate with the Lebanese group.
