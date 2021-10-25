https://sputniknews.com/20211025/cuban-missile-crisis-covid-19-history-of-capitalism-this-weeks-headlines-1090191443.html

Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines

Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines

Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the rise of the UK's COVID-19... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

This week we talk to Professor Daniel Kovalik - human rights & labour rights lawyer and author about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Author Dr. Enrique Rivera delves into the history of capitalism. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker discusses with George the rise of the UK's COVID-19 cases. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

