International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/cuban-missile-crisis-covid-19-history-of-capitalism-this-weeks-headlines-1090191443.html
Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines
Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the rise of the UK's COVID-19 cases, the history of capitalism, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
25.10.2021
2021-10-25T12:28+0000
radio
us
capitalism
cuban missile crisis of 1962
uk
the mother of all talk shows
covid-19
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090191343_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7be40d0564363a892355fbf736a61e52.png
Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the rise of the UK's COVID-19 cases, the history of capitalism, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Professor Daniel Kovalik - human rights & labour rights lawyer and author about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Author Dr. Enrique Rivera delves into the history of capitalism. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker discusses with George the rise of the UK's COVID-19 cases. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET.
us
2021
George Galloway
George Galloway
radio, us, capitalism, cuban missile crisis of 1962, uk, the mother of all talk shows, covid-19, аудио

Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines

12:28 GMT 25.10.2021
Cuban Missile Crisis; COVID-19; History of Capitalism; This Week's Headlines
George Galloway - Sputnik International
George Galloway
All materials
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the rise of the UK's COVID-19 cases, the history of capitalism, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Professor Daniel Kovalik - human rights & labour rights lawyer and author about the anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Author Dr. Enrique Rivera delves into the history of capitalism. Dr. Bob Gill - GP and filmmaker discusses with George the rise of the UK's COVID-19 cases. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
