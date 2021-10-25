Registration was successful!
Assange's Fiancée and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hold Press Conference Ahead of Extradition Hearing
The WikiLeaks founder is currently being held in the high-security Belmarsh prison since Washington filed an appeal over a previous ruling that Assange should... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
julian assange
extradition
wikileaks
uk
Sputnik is live from London, as Julian Assange's fiancée Stella Moris and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson hold a briefing, while the Royal Court of Justice is preparing to hold a hearing on the whistleblower's extradition.Assange is awaiting a hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he is accused of espionage for publishing classified documents. If Assange is extradited to the US, he will face up to 175 years in prison.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The treatment of Assange by the israeloamerican brit quislings is unconscionable. A total failing of the brit people, in fact. These failings are so common place now, brits might as well be discounted as americans, canadians, australians and new zealanders are as. Mindless little gofers .
175 years? They'll kill him before he gets there. So wrong
julian assange, extradition, wikileaks, uk

Assange's Fiancée and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hold Press Conference Ahead of Extradition Hearing

10:08 GMT 25.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSProtesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020
Protesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS
The WikiLeaks founder is currently being held in the high-security Belmarsh prison since Washington filed an appeal over a previous ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to the high risk of suicide.
Sputnik is live from London, as Julian Assange's fiancée Stella Moris and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson hold a briefing, while the Royal Court of Justice is preparing to hold a hearing on the whistleblower's extradition.
Assange is awaiting a hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he is accused of espionage for publishing classified documents. If Assange is extradited to the US, he will face up to 175 years in prison.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The treatment of Assange by the israeloamerican brit quislings is unconscionable. A total failing of the brit people, in fact. These failings are so common place now, brits might as well be discounted as americans, canadians, australians and new zealanders are as. Mindless little gofers .
vtvot tak
25 October, 13:25 GMT
175 years? They'll kill him before he gets there. So wrong
Lin Wren
25 October, 13:37 GMT
