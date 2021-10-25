https://sputniknews.com/20211025/assanges-fiance-and-wikileaks-editor-in-chief-hold-press-conference-ahead-of-extradition-hearing-1090186641.html

Assange's Fiancée and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hold Press Conference Ahead of Extradition Hearing

The WikiLeaks founder is currently being held in the high-security Belmarsh prison since Washington filed an appeal over a previous ruling that Assange should... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from London, as Julian Assange's fiancée Stella Moris and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson hold a briefing, while the Royal Court of Justice is preparing to hold a hearing on the whistleblower's extradition.Assange is awaiting a hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he is accused of espionage for publishing classified documents. If Assange is extradited to the US, he will face up to 175 years in prison.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

vot tak The treatment of Assange by the israeloamerican brit quislings is unconscionable. A total failing of the brit people, in fact. These failings are so common place now, brits might as well be discounted as americans, canadians, australians and new zealanders are as. Mindless little gofers . 1

Lin Wren 175 years? They'll kill him before he gets there. So wrong 0

