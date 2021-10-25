Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/alec-baldwins-wife-says-impossible-to-express-shock-heartache-after-shooting-incident-1090201575.html
Alec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
Alec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria said in a statement on Monday that it is impossible to express the shock and heartache felt in the... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T18:35+0000
2021-10-25T18:35+0000
society
shooting
gun
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090201550_0:140:3072:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_0d07768db8e95facc4fa35c7918ad5af.jpg
“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support,” Hilaria Baldwin said via Instagram.On Friday, Alec Baldwin shot Hutchins and movie director Joel Souza at the filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins succumbed to sustained injuries en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital.Hutchins had reportedly been advocating for better working conditions for the crew, who complained of long working hours, problems getting paychecks and the 50-mile drive they were expected to make from Albuquerque to the movie set every day, sources familiar with the matter told US media.Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the investigation into the fatal shooting and has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, offering support to him and his family.Hutchins was born and raised in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist before moving to Los Angeles several years ago.
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/alec-baldwin-was-drawing-gun-and-pointing-it-on-camera-moments-before-deadly-shooting-1090185681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090201550_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3f81dfbcf4b369bd136d476e184e640.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, shooting, gun, alec baldwin

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident

18:35 GMT 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonActor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin pose on the red carpet during the commemoration of the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year fall gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 7, 2017
Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin pose on the red carpet during the commemoration of the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th year fall gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 7, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria said in a statement on Monday that it is impossible to express the shock and heartache felt in the aftermath of the shooting incident in which her husband shot dead camerawoman Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust.”
“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support,” Hilaria Baldwin said via Instagram.
On Friday, Alec Baldwin shot Hutchins and movie director Joel Souza at the filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins succumbed to sustained injuries en route to the University of New Mexico Hospital.
a revolver - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
Alec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
08:59 GMT
Hutchins had reportedly been advocating for better working conditions for the crew, who complained of long working hours, problems getting paychecks and the 50-mile drive they were expected to make from Albuquerque to the movie set every day, sources familiar with the matter told US media.
Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the investigation into the fatal shooting and has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, offering support to him and his family.
Hutchins was born and raised in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist before moving to Los Angeles several years ago.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:02 GMTKashmir to Witness First Ever Steel Plant as Modi Govt Pushes for Development in Violence Hit Valley
19:01 GMTIndian Start-up Unveils Fastest, Lightest Hypercar Ekonk with Top Speed of 309 Kmph
18:42 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Tells UK MPs Platform 'Unquestionably Making Hate Worse'
18:41 GMTIndian Farmers to Protest Nationwide Demanding Removal of Federal Minister Over Lakhimpur Violence
18:35 GMTAlec Baldwin’s Wife Says Impossible to Express Shock, Heartache After Shooting Incident
18:15 GMTFacebook Knew For Years Its Products Featured Human Trafficking Content, Internal Doc Reveals
18:15 GMTEgypt's El-Sisi Ends State of Emergency for First Time in Four Years
18:08 GMTNew Biden Order Set to Lift Travel Restrictions, Impose New Vaccine Requirements in US
17:55 GMTPanama-Flagged Container Ship Attacked in Gulf of Guinea, Warship on Way to Help, Report Says
17:50 GMTUS Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022
17:44 GMTSplit in Two: SEAL Who 'Shot' Bin Laden Reveals Graphic Details on How Badly Deformed His Face Was
17:42 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Thousands of Workers in NYC Protest Vaccine Mandate
17:31 GMTPutin, Johnson Discuss Climate, Afghanistan, Bilateral Relations
17:23 GMT‘Facebook Has Become a Tool to Spread BJP's Fake News, Hate Speech’: Main Indian Opposition Congress
16:57 GMTUK Chancellor Trails Minimum Wage Rise to £9.50 Ahead of Budget
16:49 GMTErdogan Says Crisis With Ambassadors Declared Personae Non Gratae Resolved
16:43 GMTUS Urges Germany to Consider Sanctioning Russia Over Gas Supplies
16:41 GMTCapitol Riot Planners Had Multiple Meetings With US Lawmakers Ahead of January 6, Reports Say
16:37 GMTFacebook CEO 'Personally Decided' to Comply With Hanoi's Demands, Ditching Free Speech Stance
16:33 GMTUK Calls on Sudanese Military to Release Arrested Politicians