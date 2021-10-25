Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/alec-baldwin-was-drawing-gun-and-pointing-it-on-camera-moments-before-deadly-shooting-1090185681.html
Alec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
Alec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
The news comes as more information appears about the fatal incident on 21 October during the filming of the upcoming western "Rust". Baldwin injured director... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T08:59+0000
2021-10-25T08:59+0000
society
accident
alec baldwin
fatal shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090185634_0:13:1921:1093_1920x0_80_0_0_5cbe1182a6801858a4693b124a279bcc.jpg
Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing a revolver moments before the tragic shooting, US media outlets have reported, citing director Joel Souza's testimony in an affidavit released on 24 October. According to him, Baldwin was rehearsing the scene in a church, which involved pointing the firearm "towards the camera" when the gun suddenly went off. Mr Souza described the moment the revolver fired as a "whip and then loud pop".His testimony sheds light on the tragic incident and provides an explanation as to how the events unfolded. Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the shooting, said after preparing for the scene the crew took a lunch break and then returned to the set, but specified that he was "not sure if the firearm was checked again".He said the guns on the film set were checked by the armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then checked again by assistant director Dave Halls. Several armourers, who spoke with The New York Times, said there is a precise sequence on film sets about who gives firearms to actors, but one of the producers of "Rust", who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet that both Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez-Reed gave guns to actors.Cameraman Reid Russell stated that Alec Baldwin had been "very careful" with the firearm in the previous scene and had tried to ensure safety on the set, making sure underage actors were not near him when he was firing the gun.Director Joel Souza said that everyone on the film set got along and there were no altercations between crew members to his knowledge.Inexperienced and Green Armourer?The affidavit's release comes as two sources close to the production of "Rust" told the media that armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was acting unsafely during the filming of the movie. According to them, the 24-year-old reportedly gave a gun to a 11-year-old actor without properly checking it, with insiders describing the young woman as "inexperienced and green"."There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe. She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again", one source told The Daily Beast.Ms Gutierrez-Reed, daughter of an acclaimed Hollywood armourer, Thell Reed, herself feared she wasn't up for the job.Another person who has been blamed for the tragic incident is assistant director Dave Halls. Per the affidavit, Halls shouted "cold gun", a term meaning that a firearm is safe to use in a scene, before giving the revolver to Baldwin. Sources told The Daily Beast, that the assistant director failed to double check the weapon."He's supposed to be our last line of defence and he failed us. He's the last person that's supposed to look at that firearm", insiders said.Earlier, the US media reported that a week before the tragic accident Alec Baldwin's double fired two rounds from a prop firearm he was told was "cold". Reports also indicated that crew members used weapons for target practice using real bullets.The fatal shooting claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was wounded in the chest. Director Joel Souza said she stumbled backwards after a bullet hit her. Mrs Hutchins, 42, leaves behind a husband and a 9-year-old son.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090185634_46:0:1753:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c36bd088088c9d4e9cf8efcda128e968.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, accident, alec baldwin, fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting

08:59 GMT 25.10.2021
CC0 / / a revolver
a revolver - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
The news comes as more information appears about the fatal incident on 21 October during the filming of the upcoming western "Rust". Baldwin injured director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun, which was supposed to contain blank cartridges. Mrs Hutching, 42, later died of her injuries.
Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing a revolver moments before the tragic shooting, US media outlets have reported, citing director Joel Souza's testimony in an affidavit released on 24 October. According to him, Baldwin was rehearsing the scene in a church, which involved pointing the firearm "towards the camera" when the gun suddenly went off. Mr Souza described the moment the revolver fired as a "whip and then loud pop".

His testimony sheds light on the tragic incident and provides an explanation as to how the events unfolded. Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the shooting, said after preparing for the scene the crew took a lunch break and then returned to the set, but specified that he was "not sure if the firearm was checked again".

He said the guns on the film set were checked by the armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and then checked again by assistant director Dave Halls. Several armourers, who spoke with The New York Times, said there is a precise sequence on film sets about who gives firearms to actors, but one of the producers of "Rust", who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet that both Mr Halls and Ms Gutierrez-Reed gave guns to actors.

Cameraman Reid Russell stated that Alec Baldwin had been "very careful" with the firearm in the previous scene and had tried to ensure safety on the set, making sure underage actors were not near him when he was firing the gun.

Director Joel Souza said that everyone on the film set got along and there were no altercations between crew members to his knowledge.

Inexperienced and Green Armourer?

The affidavit's release comes as two sources close to the production of "Rust" told the media that armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was acting unsafely during the filming of the movie. According to them, the 24-year-old reportedly gave a gun to a 11-year-old actor without properly checking it, with insiders describing the young woman as "inexperienced and green".
"There were a couple times she was loading the blanks and doing it in a fashion that we thought was unsafe. She was a bit careless with the guns, waving it around every now and again", one source told The Daily Beast.

Ms Gutierrez-Reed, daughter of an acclaimed Hollywood armourer, Thell Reed, herself feared she wasn't up for the job.

Another person who has been blamed for the tragic incident is assistant director Dave Halls. Per the affidavit, Halls shouted "cold gun", a term meaning that a firearm is safe to use in a scene, before giving the revolver to Baldwin. Sources told The Daily Beast, that the assistant director failed to double check the weapon.

"He's supposed to be our last line of defence and he failed us. He's the last person that's supposed to look at that firearm", insiders said.

Earlier, the US media reported that a week before the tragic accident Alec Baldwin's double fired two rounds from a prop firearm he was told was "cold". Reports also indicated that crew members used weapons for target practice using real bullets.

The fatal shooting claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was wounded in the chest. Director Joel Souza said she stumbled backwards after a bullet hit her. Mrs Hutchins, 42, leaves behind a husband and a 9-year-old son.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:22 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos
09:05 GMTMoscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets
08:59 GMTAlec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay
08:28 GMTGerman Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue
08:25 GMTKashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan
08:18 GMTUK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges
07:37 GMTFinnish Defence Ministry Demands Risk Assessment for Nuclear Plant Project Over Russian Ties
07:36 GMTCOVID in Israel May Be Under Wraps Now, But a Fifth Wave Looms Large, Experts Warn
06:23 GMTDenmark Sees Record Infection Spread Despite High Vaccination Rate
06:05 GMTUK Autumn Budget: Labour Shadow Chancellor Accuses Treasury of 'Smoke and Mirrors' Policy
05:31 GMTLive Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'
05:17 GMTDanish Conservative Politician Sparks Uproar With Photo in See-Through Lingerie
04:27 GMTSudanese Opposition Union Calls on People to Protest Against Military Coup
04:00 GMT'What's-His-Name?' Nancy Pelosi Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Name
03:17 GMTFacebook Exec Reportedly Warns Employees of 'More Bad Headlines' to Come
03:16 GMTSudan’s Prime Minister Under House Arrest, 4 Ministers Detained - Reports
02:16 GMTIsrael Going Further With Construction of Over 1,300 Housing Units in West Bank
01:15 GMTPandemic Will End When World Chooses to End It, WHO Chief Says
YesterdayJamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career