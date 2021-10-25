Registration was successful!
Facebook Whistleblower Haugen Testifies in UK Parliament
African Union Suspends Sudan's Membership in Organisation
African Union Suspends Sudan's Membership in Organisation
The country faced mass protests earlier in the day, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as his cabinet members, and declared a... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
The African Union suspended Sudan's membership in the organisation on Monday, following a military takeover in the country. The union also urged civilian groups and the military to hold negotiations and called for the release of all arrested political leaders.Previously, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the transitional Sovereign Council, announced that the armed forces had decided to act to prevent further infighting between various political groups. He also promised to hold elections in 2023.The African Union includes 55 nations, and promotes cooperation between its members and is involved in several peacekeeping missions on the continent. Earlier this year, the organisation suspended two of its members - Mali and Guinea - after military coups there.
13:10 GMT 25.10.2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The country faced mass protests earlier in the day, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as his cabinet members, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.
The African Union suspended Sudan's membership in the organisation on Monday, following a military takeover in the country. The union also urged civilian groups and the military to hold negotiations and called for the release of all arrested political leaders.
Previously, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the transitional Sovereign Council, announced that the armed forces had decided to act to prevent further infighting between various political groups. He also promised to hold elections in 2023.
The African Union includes 55 nations, and promotes cooperation between its members and is involved in several peacekeeping missions on the continent. Earlier this year, the organisation suspended two of its members - Mali and Guinea - after military coups there.
