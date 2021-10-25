African Union Suspends Sudan's Membership in Organisation
13:10 GMT 25.10.2021 (Updated: 13:42 GMT 25.10.2021)
The country faced mass protests earlier in the day, after the military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as his cabinet members, and declared a nationwide state of emergency.
The African Union suspended Sudan's membership in the organisation on Monday, following a military takeover in the country. The union also urged civilian groups and the military to hold negotiations and called for the release of all arrested political leaders.
Previously, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the transitional Sovereign Council, announced that the armed forces had decided to act to prevent further infighting between various political groups. He also promised to hold elections in 2023.
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaIn this June 29, 2019, file photo, Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, speaks during a military-backed rally, in Omdurman district, west of Khartoum, Sudan. An African Union envoy says Sudan's ruling military council and the country's pro-democracy movement have reached a power-sharing agreement, including a timetable for a transition to civilian rule. Mohammed el-Hassan Labat said early Friday, July 5, that both sides agreed to form a joint sovereign council that will rule the country for "three years or a little more." The sides agreed to five seats for the military and five for civilians with an additional seat going to a civilian with military background.
The African Union includes 55 nations, and promotes cooperation between its members and is involved in several peacekeeping missions on the continent. Earlier this year, the organisation suspended two of its members - Mali and Guinea - after military coups there.