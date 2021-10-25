https://sputniknews.com/20211025/afghanistan-is-ready-to-buy-iranian-oil-if-tehran-paves-way-for-it-1090193635.html

Afghanistan is Ready to Buy Iranian Oil, If Tehran Paves Way for It

Afghanistan is Ready to Buy Iranian Oil, If Tehran Paves Way for It

Afghanistan is Ready to Buy Iranian Oil, If Tehran Paves Way for It

2021-10-25T13:54+0000

2021-10-25T13:54+0000

2021-10-25T13:54+0000

asia & pacific

iran

afghanistan

afghanistan

taliban

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107010/18/1070101882_0:0:2803:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_6fa0dd47940d8e6eb482a71d7d87a663.jpg

Afghanistan is ready to buy oil from Iran, the chairman of Afghanistan's Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), Tawakal Ahmadyar, has stated. The moment came during a video conference between ACCI officials and Iranian commercial attaché Ebrahim Hosseini. The participants also discussed general trade issues between the two countries.Kabul is currently struggling to resolve its ongoing issue with petroleum shortages and hopes that Tehran will be able to led a hand. Yet, for this to happen, Iran will have to help its neighbour in resolving a number of issues. Kabul asked Hosseini to help Afghanistan with them.The Iranian commercial attaché vowed to help Kabul to create the conditions necessary for launching the oil trade by "eliminating the existing challenges" and building the facilities required.It is so far unclear how Kabul plans to pay for the purchase as a major portion of the government's reserves was frozen in the US following the Taliban takeover on 16 August. Since then, no foreign state, including Iran, has officially recognised the acting Taliban government. In addition, many countries designated the Taliban as a terrorist organisation, hence any taxes and duties paid to its coffers due to trade with the country might fall into the category of terrorist funding and result in criminal charges.Kabul has called on the world's nations, and specifically the US, to unlock Afghanistan's reserves and recognise the new government after the Taliban seized the capital and most of the country practically without a fight. The international community is still considering how to proceed with regard to Afghanistan and its Taliban government, which claims to have severed ties with terrorist groups like al-Qaeda*. So far, a plan is being considered to launch humanitarian relief efforts to help desperate Afghans.*The Taliban and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20211013/taliban-not-going-to-remove-ministers-from-government-under-sanctions-threat---spokesman-1089876583.html

Youssef K Taliban needs a rebranding if they don't they'll only be able to work with countries under blockade like North Korea and Iran 0

Franks geo I have had chronic Hepatitis B for over 5 years and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which led to Liver cirrhosis. I stopped the drugs and used the Doctor Nelson Herbal product which killed the virus completely from my blood. I came across Doctor Nelson Salim Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from different diseases with local herbs. I placed an order for his Herbal product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, after completing the herbal product I went for another hepatitis test and my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood and my liver functioned perfectly. I recommend Dr. Nelson Salim Herbs to anyone with Kidney Stone, Liver Cirrhosis, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate ; Email; drnelsonsalim10@gmail.com WhatsApp +212703835488 0

2

iran

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

asia & pacific, iran, afghanistan, taliban