Russian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year

DUSHANBE (Sputnik) – The Russian 201st Military Base in Tajikistan will replace its old combat vehicles with 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks before the end of this... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Currently, the military base is rearming the units with modern military and special equipment. Before the end of the year, 30 modern T-72B3M tanks with advanced combat specifications are planned to arrive to replace combat vehicles of earlier modifications," Okhrimenko told reporters.The commander added that the motor rifle divisions of the base have recently received a batch of advanced BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, cutting-edge Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missiles, rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers of longer range and higher power, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, 12.7mm ASVK-M Kord sniper rifles, AK-12 rifles, Linza sanitary armoured cars, and the equipment of rear and technical services.Okhrimenko noted that the unit personnel master the new equipment during exercises and learn effective military operations using the experience of the latest conflicts.On Saturday, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin, the commander of Russia's Central Military District, said that the large-scale CSTO strategic military exercise Boyevoe Bratstvo-2021 (Combat Brotherhood) in Tajikistan, is a response to the deteriorated security situation in Afghanistan governed by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization).

