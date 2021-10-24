Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/opening-ceremony-of-world-health-summit-2021-takes-place-in-berlin-1090170360.html
Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
A total of around 6,000 participants and 300 speakers from all over the world are expected at the World Health Summit - some on site in Berlin, some online. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T16:18+0000
2021-10-24T16:18+0000
berlin
world
health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/56/1078035661_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_62f853e22380f09daa1feaf1ce4b4d55.jpg
The opening ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 is taking place in Berlin.WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to deliver remarks during the ceremony, along with German and French Health Ministers Jens Spahn and Olivier Veran, among other speakers.Global strategies for combating and preventing pandemics are the focus of the World Health Summit, which will take place from 24 to 26 October in Berlin.The World Health Summit was founded in 2009 on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Berlin’s Charité Hospital and is traditionally held under the patronage of the German Chancellor, the President of the Republic of France, the President of the European Commission, and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
berlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
World Health Summit 2021: opening ceremony
World Health Summit 2021: opening ceremony
2021-10-24T16:18+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/56/1078035661_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_4230925116b195998423436842d48e4f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
berlin, world, health, видео

Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin

16:18 GMT 24.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / dronepicr / Berlin aerial viewBerlin aerial view
Berlin aerial view - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / dronepicr / Berlin aerial view
Subscribe
A total of around 6,000 participants and 300 speakers from all over the world are expected at the World Health Summit - some on site in Berlin, some online.
The opening ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 is taking place in Berlin.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to deliver remarks during the ceremony, along with German and French Health Ministers Jens Spahn and Olivier Veran, among other speakers.
Global strategies for combating and preventing pandemics are the focus of the World Health Summit, which will take place from 24 to 26 October in Berlin.
The World Health Summit was founded in 2009 on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Berlin’s Charité Hospital and is traditionally held under the patronage of the German Chancellor, the President of the Republic of France, the President of the European Commission, and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:44 GMTEd Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID, Will Do Planned Performances From Home
16:18 GMTOpening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
16:02 GMTNew Insight Into Ancient Egyptian Mummification Techniques Gained Thanks to Old Kingdom Mummy
15:52 GMTAbout 50 German 'Neo-Nazis' Wielding Machetes, Clubs Reportedly Detected at Polish Border
15:37 GMTEthiopian Foreign Ministry Denies Tigray Airstrikes Forced UN Aid Planes to Return
15:31 GMTIAEA Warns Iran Nuclear Deal Partners to ‘Know Where They’re Putting Feet’ Amid Site Access Spat
15:25 GMTUS Imported Tens of Millions of Used Medical Gloves From Thailand, Reports Say
14:10 GMTFauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment
14:06 GMT‘On the Verge of Sadism’: Moscow Slams State Dept as US Classifies Russians ‘Homeless Nationality’
13:44 GMTLive Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
13:38 GMTBoxRec Names Floyd Mayweather Jr 'Greatest Boxer of All Time'
13:12 GMTBritain’s Tesco Grocery Website and App Down For Second Day
12:52 GMTIndia's Anti-Drug Agency Rejects Bribery, Intimidation Accusations in Arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's Son
12:50 GMTFrom £3Bln on ‘Skills Revolution' to £5bn on Health Research, Sunak Previews Budget Spending Pledges
12:36 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Faces Revision of Her Schedule Following Recent Hospital Stay - Report
12:15 GMT'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
12:12 GMTSudanese Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Gov't
12:11 GMTSudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests, Energy Minister Says
11:59 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
11:21 GMTMoscow Says It Can't Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO But Can Minimise Its Consequences