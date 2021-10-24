https://sputniknews.com/20211024/opening-ceremony-of-world-health-summit-2021-takes-place-in-berlin-1090170360.html

Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin

Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin

A total of around 6,000 participants and 300 speakers from all over the world are expected at the World Health Summit - some on site in Berlin, some online. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

The opening ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 is taking place in Berlin.WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to deliver remarks during the ceremony, along with German and French Health Ministers Jens Spahn and Olivier Veran, among other speakers.Global strategies for combating and preventing pandemics are the focus of the World Health Summit, which will take place from 24 to 26 October in Berlin.The World Health Summit was founded in 2009 on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Berlin’s Charité Hospital and is traditionally held under the patronage of the German Chancellor, the President of the Republic of France, the President of the European Commission, and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

