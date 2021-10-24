Registration was successful!
Mexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
Mexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico's army detained a 'priority target' on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the nine members of the US LeBaron Mormon... 24.10.2021
"We can confirm that among the detainees is Francisco Javier 'A', nicknamed 'El Jaguar', the priority target in the massacre of the LeBaron family in Sonora," Fierro said as quoted by newspaper El Debate.On Saturday morning, officials from the Ministry of Defenсe clashed with a criminal gang in the municipality of Madera in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.As a result of the shootout, four people were detained, one of whom was recognized as the alleged initiator of the attack on the LeBaron and Langford families in Bavispe, Sonora in 2019, Fierro added.On 4 November 2019, 17 members of the LeBaron and Langford families, who were part of the Mormon community that came to Mexico from the US decades ago, were heading to a wedding in a three-car caravan when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen. Nine members of the LeBaron Mormon family, including six children, were massacred in the shooting.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Mexico's army detained a 'priority target' on suspicion of involvement in the murder of the nine members of the US LeBaron Mormon community in November 2019, Chihuahua State Attorney General Roberto Fierro said.
"We can confirm that among the detainees is Francisco Javier 'A', nicknamed 'El Jaguar', the priority target in the massacre of the LeBaron family in Sonora," Fierro said as quoted by newspaper El Debate.
On Saturday morning, officials from the Ministry of Defenсe clashed with a criminal gang in the municipality of Madera in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.
As a result of the shootout, four people were detained, one of whom was recognized as the alleged initiator of the attack on the LeBaron and Langford families in Bavispe, Sonora in 2019, Fierro added.
On 4 November 2019, 17 members of the LeBaron and Langford families, who were part of the Mormon community that came to Mexico from the US decades ago, were heading to a wedding in a three-car caravan when they were ambushed by unknown gunmen. Nine members of the LeBaron Mormon family, including six children, were massacred in the shooting.
