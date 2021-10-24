Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/max-verstappen-wins-us-formula-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-finishes-second-1090179507.html
Max Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
Max Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen held off British competitor Lewis Hamilton and claimed the crucial US Grand Prix victory in Austin, Texas, on... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
Verstappen was crowned victorious as the Red Bull driver crossed the line approximately 1.333 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Hamilton. The victory, viewed by an estimated 160,000 attendees, extends Verstappen's lead over Hamilton to 12 points amid the Formula One Championship fight. Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, of Alpine, was six miles from the finish line when a broken rear wing triggered his retirement. This came shortly after Esteban Ocon, another Alpine driver, was forced into the garage and secured ninth place. Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was also forced to retire from the race after he experienced suspension failure after just 14 laps into the Formula One world championship race. Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas, hosted an estimated 400,000 individuals at its race facility over the past three days.
formula one grand prix, us, sport, lewis hamilton, texas

Max Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second

20:44 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 21:27 GMT 24.10.2021)
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the race
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the race - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen held off British competitor Lewis Hamilton and claimed the crucial US Grand Prix victory in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
Verstappen was crowned victorious as the Red Bull driver crossed the line approximately 1.333 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Hamilton.
The victory, viewed by an estimated 160,000 attendees, extends Verstappen's lead over Hamilton to 12 points amid the Formula One Championship fight.
Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, of Alpine, was six miles from the finish line when a broken rear wing triggered his retirement.
This came shortly after Esteban Ocon, another Alpine driver, was forced into the garage and secured ninth place.
Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was also forced to retire from the race after he experienced suspension failure after just 14 laps into the Formula One world championship race.
Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas, hosted an estimated 400,000 individuals at its race facility over the past three days.
