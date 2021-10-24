Max Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second
20:44 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 21:27 GMT 24.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeFormula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 24, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the race
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen held off British competitor Lewis Hamilton and claimed the crucial US Grand Prix victory in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
Verstappen was crowned victorious as the Red Bull driver crossed the line approximately 1.333 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Hamilton.
The victory, viewed by an estimated 160,000 attendees, extends Verstappen's lead over Hamilton to 12 points amid the Formula One Championship fight.
MAX VERSTAPPEN IS BACK TO WINNING WAYS! 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2021
He holds off Lewis Hamilton for his eighth win of the season, and it means he leads the championship!#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/fbvq7aiXBl
Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, of Alpine, was six miles from the finish line when a broken rear wing triggered his retirement.
This came shortly after Esteban Ocon, another Alpine driver, was forced into the garage and secured ninth place.
LAP 52/56— Formula 1 (@F1) October 24, 2021
Not the day Fernando Alonso was after as the Spaniard's car is retired ☹️
That's two DNF's for @AlpineF1Team #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/25rqvPvUNc
Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was also forced to retire from the race after he experienced suspension failure after just 14 laps into the Formula One world championship race.
Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas, hosted an estimated 400,000 individuals at its race facility over the past three days.