https://sputniknews.com/20211024/max-verstappen-wins-us-formula-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-finishes-second-1090179507.html

Max Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second

Max Verstappen Wins US Formula One Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Finishes Second

Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen held off British competitor Lewis Hamilton and claimed the crucial US Grand Prix victory in Austin, Texas, on... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-24T20:44+0000

2021-10-24T20:44+0000

2021-10-24T21:27+0000

formula one grand prix

us

sport

lewis hamilton

texas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090179678_0:130:3411:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c81a91736dcaf4935a739b225893dc0d.jpg

Verstappen was crowned victorious as the Red Bull driver crossed the line approximately 1.333 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Hamilton. The victory, viewed by an estimated 160,000 attendees, extends Verstappen's lead over Hamilton to 12 points amid the Formula One Championship fight. Spanish driver Fernando Alonso, of Alpine, was six miles from the finish line when a broken rear wing triggered his retirement. This came shortly after Esteban Ocon, another Alpine driver, was forced into the garage and secured ninth place. Scuderia AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was also forced to retire from the race after he experienced suspension failure after just 14 laps into the Formula One world championship race. Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas, hosted an estimated 400,000 individuals at its race facility over the past three days.

us

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

formula one grand prix, us, sport, lewis hamilton, texas