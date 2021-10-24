https://sputniknews.com/20211024/live-outside-camp-nou-ahead-of-el-clasico-barcelona-real-madrid-clash-1090170071.html

Live Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash

Live Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash

On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their grand old rivalry at Camp Nou for the 280th time. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-24T13:44+0000

2021-10-24T13:44+0000

2021-10-24T13:44+0000

sport

fc real madrid

fc barcelona

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090175027_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c5c880768ccd9c521371abd2c4b51da.jpg

Live from outside Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona ahead of the first La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.Real Madrid, the most successful Spanish club with 34 championships, is in second place in this year's league, with 17 points, two points ahead of its rival. Barcelona FC, the second most successful club in La Liga with 26 titles, beat Valencia 1-3 on Sunday and are now 8th in the league with 15 points.​Since the beginning of the 21st century, "Real" or "Barca" - have both been among the strongest clubs in the world. During this time the strongest football players in the world played for either of the two football clubs.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Live from outside Camp Nou ahead of El Clasico between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid Live from outside Camp Nou ahead of El Clasico between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid 2021-10-24T13:44+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, fc real madrid, fc barcelona, видео