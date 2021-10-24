Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/live-outside-camp-nou-ahead-of-el-clasico-barcelona-real-madrid-clash-1090170071.html
On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their grand old rivalry at Camp Nou for the 280th time.
2021-10-24T13:44+0000
2021-10-24T13:44+0000
sport
fc real madrid
fc barcelona
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090175027_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c5c880768ccd9c521371abd2c4b51da.jpg
Live from outside Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona ahead of the first La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.Real Madrid, the most successful Spanish club with 34 championships, is in second place in this year's league, with 17 points, two points ahead of its rival. Barcelona FC, the second most successful club in La Liga with 26 titles, beat Valencia 1-3 on Sunday and are now 8th in the league with 15 points.​Since the beginning of the 21st century, "Real" or "Barca" - have both been among the strongest clubs in the world. During this time the strongest football players in the world played for either of the two football clubs.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
13:44 GMT 24.10.2021
On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their grand old rivalry at Camp Nou for the 280th time.
Live from outside Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona ahead of the first La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Real Madrid, the most successful Spanish club with 34 championships, is in second place in this year's league, with 17 points, two points ahead of its rival. Barcelona FC, the second most successful club in La Liga with 26 titles, beat Valencia 1-3 on Sunday and are now 8th in the league with 15 points.​
Since the beginning of the 21st century, "Real" or "Barca" - have both been among the strongest clubs in the world. During this time the strongest football players in the world played for either of the two football clubs.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
