Live Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash

Live from outside Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona ahead of the first La Liga clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.Real Madrid, the most successful Spanish club with 34 championships, is in second place in this year's league, with 17 points, two points ahead of its rival. Barcelona FC, the second most successful club in La Liga with 26 titles, beat Valencia 1-3 on Sunday and are now 8th in the league with 15 points.Since the beginning of the 21st century, "Real" or "Barca" - have both been among the strongest clubs in the world. During this time the strongest football players in the world played for either of the two football clubs.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
On Sunday, Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew their grand old rivalry at Camp Nou for the 280th time.
