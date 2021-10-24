https://sputniknews.com/20211024/jamie-lynn-spears-says-parents-pressured-her-to-get-an-abortion-to-maintain-her-career--1090180462.html

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, received negative media attention in 2007 after it was revealed that she was pregnant and planned on having the child. Although... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

As if the Spears family did not have enough speculation about their private lives, Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of musical pop icon Britney Spears, has readdressed issues surrounding her controversial teen pregnancy in a new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." Spears asserted in excerpts obtained by TMZ that, in 2007, after she told parents Jamie and Lynn Spears about her pregnancy, they "came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea." Spears added that "everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear ... everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action." She also claimed that she was told not to reveal the pregnancy to her sister, Britney. Jamie Lynn Spears has recently been the target of a Change.com petition to get her removed from "Sweet Magnolias," the Netflix drama series in which she portrays Noreen Fitzgibbons. The petition appears to be predominantly signed by fans of her pop star sister. "Jamie Lynn Spears has been apart [sic] of the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears," wrote Makalah Mcnatt, who launched the petition four months ago. "We’ve learned the truth & how Jamie Lynn is just as corrupt & responsible as the people who put her sister in that conservatorship." As of this article's publication, the petition has over 28,000 signatures. Britney has criticized her family in recent months concerning allegations that they were complicit in her conservatorship, which began in 2008. Jamie Spears, Britney and Jamie Lynn's father, was suspended from the conservatorship on September 28. Britney recently blasted her family in an Instagram post, stating "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview." She previously told a court that her family did "not do a goddamn thing" to help her while she was under her father's control.

