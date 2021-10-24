Jamie Lynn Spears Says Parents Pressured Her to Get an Abortion to Maintain Her Career
Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, received negative media attention in 2007 after it was revealed that she was pregnant and planned on having the child. Although Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" was not canceled because its star was pregnant, related parental outrage accompanied the teen-based comedy throughout its final season in 2008.
As if the Spears family did not have enough speculation about their private lives, Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of musical pop icon Britney Spears, has readdressed issues surrounding her controversial teen pregnancy in a new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."
Spears asserted in excerpts obtained by TMZ that, in 2007, after she told parents Jamie and Lynn Spears about her pregnancy, they "came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea."
"It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem … I know a doctor," Spears said her parents told her, according to the excerpt. She successfully gave birth to a healthy daughter in 2008.
Spears added that "everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear ... everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action."
She also claimed that she was told not to reveal the pregnancy to her sister, Britney.
"I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able to help me in my most vulnerable time," Spears wrote, speaking of Britney. "To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself still lingers."
Jamie Lynn Spears has recently been the target of a Change.com petition to get her removed from "Sweet Magnolias," the Netflix drama series in which she portrays Noreen Fitzgibbons. The petition appears to be predominantly signed by fans of her pop star sister.
"Jamie Lynn Spears has been apart [sic] of the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears," wrote Makalah Mcnatt, who launched the petition four months ago. "We’ve learned the truth & how Jamie Lynn is just as corrupt & responsible as the people who put her sister in that conservatorship."
As of this article's publication, the petition has over 28,000 signatures.
© AFP 2021 / EMMA MCINTYREProtester signs are seen at a #FreeBritney Rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse on July 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The group is calling for an end to the 13-year conservatorship lead by the pop star's father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who have control over her finances and business dealings. Planned co-conservator Bessemer Trust is petitioning the court to resign from its position after Britney Spears spoke out in court about the conservatorship.
Britney has criticized her family in recent months concerning allegations that they were complicit in her conservatorship, which began in 2008. Jamie Spears, Britney and Jamie Lynn's father, was suspended from the conservatorship on September 28.
Britney recently blasted her family in an Instagram post, stating "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview." She previously told a court that her family did "not do a goddamn thing" to help her while she was under her father's control.