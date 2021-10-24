Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/gun-involved-in-killing-halyna-hutchins-was-reportedly-used-by-crew-off-set-for-fun-1090169077.html
Gun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
Gun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
On Thursday, famous American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and mortally wounded a camerawoman, Halyna Hutchins, and injured a film director, Joel Souza... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T08:10+0000
2021-10-24T08:10+0000
us
shooting
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090168101_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_870ce229a1d86f1c514815450f2995e0.jpg
The gun that was used as a prop during the shooting of "Rust" that tragically claimed life of Halyna Hutchins, could have been used by filming crew members offsite for entertainment, according to TMZ.The gun was loaded with live rounds when it was used for target practice, TMZ reported, noting that it's one way a real bullet could have appeared in the chamber. Another version being suggested by TMZ is that live ammo and blank rounds were stored in the same place, so there could have been a mix-up.Alec Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the investigation into the fatal shooting and has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, offering support to him and his family. He added that he is heartbroken over the camerawoman’s death.Hutchins was born and raised in Soviet-era Ukraine. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist before moving to Los Angeles several years ago. Hutchins' works include Darlin' (2019), Arch Enemy (2020) and Blindfire (2020).
The difference between a live round with a projectile in it, and a blank is so obvious. There is no way except for being high as a kite, under extreme duress (from a screaming imbecilic director)or blind stupid that you can mix them up-especially if you've worked with guns and ammo before. Even the weight in your hand is different
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090168101_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0e505667d59ca5b28e54e1c2cfcbd2ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting, alec baldwin

Gun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun

08:10 GMT 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / KOB TV NEWSAn aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage. Footage taken October 21, 2021.
An aerial view of the film set on Bonanza Creek Ranch where Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on the movie set of the film Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, U.S., in this frame grab taken from October 21, 2021 television footage. Footage taken October 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / KOB TV NEWS
Subscribe
On Thursday, famous American actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and mortally wounded a camerawoman, Halyna Hutchins, and injured a film director, Joel Souza, during the shooting of "Rust", a new western.
The gun that was used as a prop during the shooting of "Rust" that tragically claimed life of Halyna Hutchins, could have been used by filming crew members offsite for entertainment, according to TMZ.
The gun was loaded with live rounds when it was used for target practice, TMZ reported, noting that it's one way a real bullet could have appeared in the chamber.
Another version being suggested by TMZ is that live ammo and blank rounds were stored in the same place, so there could have been a mix-up.
Alec Baldwin said in a statement on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the investigation into the fatal shooting and has been in contact with Hutchins' husband, offering support to him and his family. He added that he is heartbroken over the camerawoman’s death.
Hutchins was born and raised in Soviet-era Ukraine. She graduated from the International Journalism Department of Kiev University and collaborated with British documentary filmmakers as an investigative journalist before moving to Los Angeles several years ago. Hutchins' works include Darlin' (2019), Arch Enemy (2020) and Blindfire (2020).
011000
Discuss
Popular comments
The difference between a live round with a projectile in it, and a blank is so obvious. There is no way except for being high as a kite, under extreme duress (from a screaming imbecilic director)or blind stupid that you can mix them up-especially if you've worked with guns and ammo before. Even the weight in your hand is different
QAQuestion All
24 October, 11:14 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
08:10 GMTGun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
07:34 GMTTop UK Army Bosses Accused of 'Covering Up' Killing of Kenyan Woman by British Soldier
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
05:22 GMT6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
05:14 GMTUS Still Ready For Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions, Special Envoy Says
04:31 GMTFacebook Struggled to Curb Violent, Divisive Content in India, Internal Documents Show
03:23 GMTWho’s the Best Football Player in the World?
02:45 GMTAmerican Film Institute Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Halyna Hutchins
02:30 GMTMore Than 10,000 Sequoias Must Be Removed After California Wildfires, National Parks Reveal
01:00 GMTWho has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?
00:12 GMTBritish Military Brings Over 100 People Who Had Left Afghanistan to UK - Defense Ministry
YesterdayUS Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata
YesterdayUS Authorities Getting Veterans Involved in Resettlement on Afghan Refugees - Reports
YesterdayBiden’s Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll
Yesterday‘Rust’ Director ‘Gutted’ by Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Set
YesterdayPotty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women