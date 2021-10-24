Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/father-of-sinematographer-shot-dead-on-set-by-alec-baldwin-blames-armoury-team-for-tragedy--1090171317.html
Father of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
Father of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie 'Rust' earlier this week. An investigation is ongoing to... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T10:58+0000
2021-10-24T10:58+0000
news
us
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090171353_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_820313690fd2bb83e4ccdbe6d8c0610f.jpg
The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Anatoly Androsovych, has put the blame for his daughter's tragic death on the film's armoury team who were responsible for handling actor Alec Baldwin a loaded gun. He added that he is now busy organising visas for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to go to the US to support Halyna's husband Matthew and 9-year-old son Andros. Halyna's younger sister Svetlana believes her sister died because of the "negligence" on the film set.42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography, was accidentally killed by actor Alec Baldwin on a ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday. He fired a single round from a Colt revolver that fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and also injured the movie's director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, who was released from hospital the other day. An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090171353_91:0:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf519df7489b7abf57ef58e6a1d391e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, us, alec baldwin

Father of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy

10:58 GMT 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongCandles are lit around a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a candlelight vigil in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Candles are lit around a photo of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a candlelight vigil in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie 'Rust' earlier this week. An investigation is ongoing to determine how a prop gun that was supposed to be safe turned out to be "hot".
The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Anatoly Androsovych, has put the blame for his daughter's tragic death on the film's armoury team who were responsible for handling actor Alec Baldwin a loaded gun.

"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief...But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns," Anatoly said, as quoted by The Sun.

He added that he is now busy organising visas for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to go to the US to support Halyna's husband Matthew and 9-year-old son Andros.
Halyna's younger sister Svetlana believes her sister died because of the "negligence" on the film set.
"How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence...The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna's husband and their son to make sure he feels our support," Svetlana told the Sun.
42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography, was accidentally killed by actor Alec Baldwin on a ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday. He fired a single round from a Colt revolver that fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and also injured the movie's director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, who was released from hospital the other day.
An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMTLeaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
10:58 GMTFather of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
08:10 GMTGun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
07:34 GMTTop UK Army Bosses Accused of 'Covering Up' Killing of Kenyan Woman by British Soldier
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
05:22 GMT6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
05:14 GMTUS Still Ready For Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions, Special Envoy Says
04:31 GMTFacebook Struggled to Curb Violent, Divisive Content in India, Internal Documents Show
03:23 GMTWho’s the Best Football Player in the World?
02:45 GMTAmerican Film Institute Establishes Scholarship in Memory of Halyna Hutchins
02:30 GMTMore Than 10,000 Sequoias Must Be Removed After California Wildfires, National Parks Reveal
01:00 GMTWho has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?