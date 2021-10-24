Father of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy

The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Anatoly Androsovych, has put the blame for his daughter's tragic death on the film's armoury team who were responsible for handling actor Alec Baldwin a loaded gun. He added that he is now busy organising visas for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to go to the US to support Halyna's husband Matthew and 9-year-old son Andros. Halyna's younger sister Svetlana believes her sister died because of the "negligence" on the film set.42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography, was accidentally killed by actor Alec Baldwin on a ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday. He fired a single round from a Colt revolver that fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and also injured the movie's director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, who was released from hospital the other day. An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.
"We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief...But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns," Anatoly said, as quoted by The Sun.
He added that he is now busy organising visas for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to go to the US to support Halyna's husband Matthew and 9-year-old son Andros.
Halyna's younger sister Svetlana believes her sister died because of the "negligence" on the film set.
"How was this negligence allowed by such a team of professionals? This is just such an absolutely absurd coincidence...The only thing we want right now is to be there with my mum next to Halyna's husband and their son to make sure he feels our support," Svetlana told the Sun.
An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.