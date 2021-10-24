https://sputniknews.com/20211024/father-of-sinematographer-shot-dead-on-set-by-alec-baldwin-blames-armoury-team-for-tragedy--1090171317.html

Father of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy

Father of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie 'Rust' earlier this week. An investigation is ongoing to... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-24T10:58+0000

2021-10-24T10:58+0000

2021-10-24T10:58+0000

news

us

alec baldwin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/18/1090171353_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_820313690fd2bb83e4ccdbe6d8c0610f.jpg

The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Anatoly Androsovych, has put the blame for his daughter's tragic death on the film's armoury team who were responsible for handling actor Alec Baldwin a loaded gun. He added that he is now busy organising visas for his wife Olga and daughter Svetlana to go to the US to support Halyna's husband Matthew and 9-year-old son Andros. Halyna's younger sister Svetlana believes her sister died because of the "negligence" on the film set.42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography, was accidentally killed by actor Alec Baldwin on a ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday. He fired a single round from a Colt revolver that fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and also injured the movie's director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, who was released from hospital the other day. An investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, us, alec baldwin