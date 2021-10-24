Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/facebook-whistleblower-thinks-tech-cos-shareholders-would-overthrow-zuckerberg-if-they-could-1090173093.html
Facebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
Facebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
In May, a product manager at Facebook left her position, taking tens of thousands of internal documents with her and disclosing them to US media and the... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T11:59+0000
2021-10-24T12:04+0000
mark zuckerberg
whistleblower
facebook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089724189_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ad41e4494dc29da77c538e98215461fb.jpg
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that platform’s use by criminal groups outside English-language markets, including human traffickers and armed groups in Ethiopia, was a key factor motivating her decision to leave the company with a trove of documents detailing its shady underside.Haugen also thinks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a key obstacle keeping the trillion-dollar tech company from making changes to its policies, and that other shareholders would drop him from his leadership role if they could.“He has all the control. He has no oversight and he has not demonstrated that he is willing to govern that company at the level that is necessary for public safety,” Haugen insisted, pointing to Zuckerberg’s 55 percent majority voting share stake.Haugen is expected to appear before the UK’s parliament on Monday to discuss a proposed online safety bill, and to attend a Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal a week later. The UK bill, supported by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, would oblige social media companies to set up additional mechanisms to protect users from ‘harmful content’, on penalty of severe fines.Haugen was hired by Facebook in 2019 to work in its so-called ‘civic integrity team’ combating ‘misinformation’ and suspected election interference. She left in May 2021, taking a trove of documents with her, and sharing them with the Wall Street Journal, which has run a series of stories on them known as ‘The Facebook Files’, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.She has also become a darling of Democratic lawmakers interested in suspected misinformation pushed on the platform ahead of the 6 January riots at the Capitol by Trump supporters convinced that the November 2020 election had been stolen, and has testified before Congress. The Biden administration has suggested that the information brought forward by Haugen may be an indication that the company’s “self-regulation is not working,” and that the government may have to step in.In testimony before the Senate earlier this month, Haugen accused Facebook of “intentionally” hiding “vital information from the public, from the US government, and from governments around the world” on issues including the mental health of teenagers, the efficacy of its AI systems, and the platform’s “role in spreading divisive and extremist messages”.Zuckerberg has dismissed Haugen’s allegations, accusing her of “false” and “disheartening” claims that “don’t make any sense”, and maintaining that the tech giant “cares deeply” in the issues she addressed – including online safety and mental well-being.Haugen’s testimony has prompted other whistleblowers to come forward. Among them are Sophie Zhang, an ex-data scientist who went public in 2020 and accused the company of failing to tackle hate speech and misinformation, especially in developing countries, and who felt that she had “blood on [her] hands” by working for the company.A separate, unnamed whistleblower, also a former member of the integrity team, has also come forward, claiming that the company routinely undermined internal efforts to combat ‘misinformation, hate speech and problematic content’ after 2016 over fears that it might anger then-president Donald Trump and put a dent in profits.
https://sputniknews.com/20200902/facebook-removes-almost-600-misinforming-accounts-in-pakistan-us-russia-1080345556.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/facebook-struggled-to-curb-violent-divisive-content-in-india-internal-documents-show--1090166497.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089724189_0:0:2671:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_a2b9b86c92e0c0ae3ba72ece2787c827.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mark zuckerberg, whistleblower, facebook

Facebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could

11:59 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 24.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Erin ScottFacebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington
Facebook Chairman and CEO Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / Erin Scott
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
In May, a product manager at Facebook left her position, taking tens of thousands of internal documents with her and disclosing them to US media and the Securities and Exchange Commission – the government agency tasked with enforcing the law against market manipulation.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that platform’s use by criminal groups outside English-language markets, including human traffickers and armed groups in Ethiopia, was a key factor motivating her decision to leave the company with a trove of documents detailing its shady underside.
“I did what I thought was necessary to save the lives of people, especially in the global south, who I think are being endangered by Facebook’s prioritization of profits over people,” the millionaire data engineer told The Observer on Sunday. “If I hadn’t brought those documents forward that was never going to come to light,” she said.
Haugen also thinks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a key obstacle keeping the trillion-dollar tech company from making changes to its policies, and that other shareholders would drop him from his leadership role if they could.
“I believe in shareholder rights and the shareholders, or shareholders minus Mark, have been asking for years for one share, one vote. And the reason for that is, I am pretty sure the shareholders would choose other leadership if they had an option,” she said.
“He has all the control. He has no oversight and he has not demonstrated that he is willing to govern that company at the level that is necessary for public safety,” Haugen insisted, pointing to Zuckerberg’s 55 percent majority voting share stake.
Haugen is expected to appear before the UK’s parliament on Monday to discuss a proposed online safety bill, and to attend a Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal a week later. The UK bill, supported by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, would oblige social media companies to set up additional mechanisms to protect users from ‘harmful content’, on penalty of severe fines.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 14, 2020 silhouettes are seen in front of the logo of US social media Facebook in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2020
Facebook Removes Almost 600 'Misinforming' Accounts in Pakistan, US, Russia
2 September 2020, 07:58 GMT
Haugen was hired by Facebook in 2019 to work in its so-called ‘civic integrity team’ combating ‘misinformation’ and suspected election interference. She left in May 2021, taking a trove of documents with her, and sharing them with the Wall Street Journal, which has run a series of stories on them known as ‘The Facebook Files’, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
She has also become a darling of Democratic lawmakers interested in suspected misinformation pushed on the platform ahead of the 6 January riots at the Capitol by Trump supporters convinced that the November 2020 election had been stolen, and has testified before Congress. The Biden administration has suggested that the information brought forward by Haugen may be an indication that the company’s “self-regulation is not working,” and that the government may have to step in.
In testimony before the Senate earlier this month, Haugen accused Facebook of “intentionally” hiding “vital information from the public, from the US government, and from governments around the world” on issues including the mental health of teenagers, the efficacy of its AI systems, and the platform’s “role in spreading divisive and extremist messages”.
Zuckerberg has dismissed Haugen’s allegations, accusing her of “false” and “disheartening” claims that “don’t make any sense”, and maintaining that the tech giant “cares deeply” in the issues she addressed – including online safety and mental well-being.
Haugen’s testimony has prompted other whistleblowers to come forward. Among them are Sophie Zhang, an ex-data scientist who went public in 2020 and accused the company of failing to tackle hate speech and misinformation, especially in developing countries, and who felt that she had “blood on [her] hands” by working for the company.
People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Facebook logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
Facebook Struggled to Curb Violent, Divisive Content in India, Internal Documents Show
04:31 GMT
A separate, unnamed whistleblower, also a former member of the integrity team, has also come forward, claiming that the company routinely undermined internal efforts to combat ‘misinformation, hate speech and problematic content’ after 2016 over fears that it might anger then-president Donald Trump and put a dent in profits.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:15 GMT'Can't Do it Anymore!': Man Asks Police to Send Him to Jail to Escape Living With His Wife
12:12 GMTSudanese Police Fire Tear Gas at Protesters Demanding Transfer of Power to Civilian Gov't
12:11 GMTSudan Blocks Oil Tankers From Docking Over Protests, Energy Minister Says
11:59 GMTFacebook Whistleblower Thinks Tech Co’s Shareholders Would Overthrow Zuckerberg if They Could
11:21 GMTMoscow Says It Can't Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO But Can Minimise Its Consequences
11:16 GMTFootball Star Beckham to Become Face of Qatar World Cup in $206Mln Deal, Reports Say
11:00 GMTLeaked Whitehall Doc Reveals UK Gov't ‘Canvassing Opinion’ on Swift Activation of COVID-19 Plan B
10:58 GMTFather of Сinematographer Shot Dead on Set by Alec Baldwin Blames Armoury Team For Tragedy
10:43 GMT‘They Lied From the Beginning’: Hundreds More Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Than Initially Claimed
10:30 GMTNo ‘Smoking Gun' to Hold 'Power Addicted' Fauci Liable For US-Funded Gain-of-Function Wuhan Research
09:40 GMTRussian Military Base in Tajikistan to Add 30 New Tanks to Fleet Before End of Year
09:38 GMT'Snowflakes Sad': SNL Takes Jab at President Biden Receiving Shoulder Massage From VP Biden
08:43 GMTOpposition Parties in Maldives Join Hands in Calling For End to Indian Military Presence
08:29 GMTMexican Army Detains 'Priority Target' in 2019 Massacre of Mormon Family, State Attorney Says
08:10 GMTGun Involved in Killing Halyna Hutchins Was Reportedly Used by Crew Off-Set for Fun
07:34 GMTTop UK Army Bosses Accused of 'Covering Up' Killing of Kenyan Woman by British Soldier
06:11 GMTAs Israel Preps to Vaccinate Kids Against COVID-19, Some Say They Will Be Against 'Coercion'
06:06 GMT‘Inexperienced, Green’ Armourer on Alec Baldwin Film Set Described as ‘Careless With Guns’ Before
06:03 GMTHow Long Can Chelsea Survive Without a Striker?
05:22 GMT6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC