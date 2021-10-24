https://sputniknews.com/20211024/ed-sheeran-tests-positive-for-covid-will-do-planned-performances-from-home-1090177503.html

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID, Will Do Planned Performances From Home

As part of the promotion of his upcoming album, the musician was scheduled to join Apple Music's Zane Lowe next week to play songs from his album and answer... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

English singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he has contracted the coronavirus infection.He took to Instagram to address his fans to say that he will be self-isolating and will do planned performances and interviews from home.

News

