British Military Brings Over 100 People Who Had Left Afghanistan to UK - Defense Ministry
afghanistan, uk

British Military Brings Over 100 People Who Had Left Afghanistan to UK - Defense Ministry

00:12 GMT 24.10.2021
© REUTERS / UK MOD Crown copyright 2021UK military personnel board an A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan August 28, 2021
LONDON, October 24 (Sputnik) - The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has flown more than 100 people who had fled Afghanistan to the United Kingdom, via third countries, the British Ministry of Defence says.
"The RAF has airlifted over 102 people who had already left Afghanistan from a neighbouring third country," the ministry said on Saturday, emphasizing that "these flights are the first military relocation of eligible Afghans and British nationals since the end of the evacuation from Kabul, known as Operation PITTING."
The transported individuals include British nationals and Afghans who are eligible for relocation to the UK, the defense ministry specified.
"Further flights are due to arrive in the UK in the coming weeks with more eligible people on board," the ministry said.
In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed at the end of August, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. Fearing reprisals from the militants, thousands of Afghans have fled their country since the Taliban takeover.
The United Kingdom completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan on August 29. In September, British media reported that the number of UK citizens remaining in Afghanistan was in the low hundreds.
