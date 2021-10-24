Registration was successful!
LIVE: Opening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
About 50 German 'Neo-Nazis' Wielding Machetes, Clubs Reportedly Detected at Polish Border
BERLIN (Sputnik) – A group of almost 50 German right-wing radicals armed with pepper sprays, baseball bats, a bayonet, and machetes was stopped and inspected... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
The neo-Nazi supporters belong to the right-wing group Third Way. Leaders of the group urged their followers to head to the German-Polish border to stop illegal migration from the East.About 30 radicals, residing in Mecklenburg and other German states, were detected on early Sunday near the village of Gross Gastrose, and the others in the town of Guben and in the Neisse-Damm district. All of them were forced to leave the border regions when police went on patrolling later on Sunday, according to Spiegel.Earlier this week, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Germany's Bild tabloid that he supports Poland's decision to construct a fence at the Belarusian border to stop illegal migrants. The situation affects Germany and entire Europe too, Seehofer said, adding that hundreds of border guards are patrolling the German-Polish border around the clock.In the past months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania repeatedly complained about a spike in the number of illegal migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Poland even declared a state of emergency in its border regions and deployed army and police forces to control the situation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country will no longer contain migration flows to the European Union over the lack of money and resources. Minsk has made numerous claims that migrants are forced from Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania into Belarus.
15:52 GMT 24.10.2021
BERLIN (Sputnik) – A group of almost 50 German right-wing radicals armed with pepper sprays, baseball bats, a bayonet, and machetes was stopped and inspected by police in the federal state of Mecklenburg bordering Poland, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing local law enforcement officers.
The neo-Nazi supporters belong to the right-wing group Third Way. Leaders of the group urged their followers to head to the German-Polish border to stop illegal migration from the East.
About 30 radicals, residing in Mecklenburg and other German states, were detected on early Sunday near the village of Gross Gastrose, and the others in the town of Guben and in the Neisse-Damm district. All of them were forced to leave the border regions when police went on patrolling later on Sunday, according to Spiegel.
Earlier this week, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Germany's Bild tabloid that he supports Poland's decision to construct a fence at the Belarusian border to stop illegal migrants. The situation affects Germany and entire Europe too, Seehofer said, adding that hundreds of border guards are patrolling the German-Polish border around the clock.
In the past months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania repeatedly complained about a spike in the number of illegal migrants trying to cross the border from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Poland even declared a state of emergency in its border regions and deployed army and police forces to control the situation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country will no longer contain migration flows to the European Union over the lack of money and resources. Minsk has made numerous claims that migrants are forced from Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania into Belarus.
