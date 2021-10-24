6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
05:22 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 24.10.2021)
© AP PhotoSeismograph
© AP Photo
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 60 kilometres some 65 kilometres north of Taiwan's Hualien City and 30 kilometres south-southeast of Yilan.
M6.2 #earthquake (#地震) strikes 67 km SE of #Taipei (Chinese #Taipei) 8 min ago. Read eyewitnesses' stories & share yours: https://t.co/WmN0ACmAEA— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 24, 2021
There has been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.
Just now survived 6.7 Rector Scale earthquake. It was a horrible experience and my legs are still shivering🥺. Hope people in Taipei city are safe. #earthquake #taipei #taipeiearthquake #horrible #horribleexperience #StaySafe @Taiwan_Today @TaiwanInsider @TaipeiCity pic.twitter.com/EYSeiPj1TF— neha upadhyay (@research_freak) October 24, 2021
🇹🇼#TAIWÁN🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Así se percibió el #sismo de magnitud preliminar 6,2 en Taipéi. #earthquake #Temblor #Terremoto #Quake pic.twitter.com/3iBgjK3Ytc— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) October 24, 2021
Taiwan is located near the Ring of Fire - an area along the rim of the Pacific Ocean featuring very high seismic activity.