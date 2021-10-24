https://sputniknews.com/20211024/62-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-taiwan---emsc-1090167181.html

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

The earthquake struck at a depth of 60 kilometres some 65 kilometres north of Taiwan's Hualien City and 30 kilometres south-southeast of Yilan.There has been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.Taiwan is located near the Ring of Fire - an area along the rim of the Pacific Ocean featuring very high seismic activity.

