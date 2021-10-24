Registration was successful!
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
taiwan
earthquake
The earthquake struck at a depth of 60 kilometres some 65 kilometres north of Taiwan's Hualien City and 30 kilometres south-southeast of Yilan.There has been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.Taiwan is located near the Ring of Fire - an area along the rim of the Pacific Ocean featuring very high seismic activity.
Stirrings of the dragon.
taiwan, earthquake

6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Taiwan - EMSC

05:22 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 24.10.2021)
Seismograph
Seismograph - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AP Photo
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Taiwan on Sunday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 60 kilometres some 65 kilometres north of Taiwan's Hualien City and 30 kilometres south-southeast of Yilan.
There has been no immediate reports about casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.
Taiwan is located near the Ring of Fire - an area along the rim of the Pacific Ocean featuring very high seismic activity.
Stirrings of the dragon.
TruePatriot
24 October, 08:59 GMT1
