Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/yellow-vest-protesters-hold-new-round-of-anti-government-rallies-in-paris-1090152361.html
Yellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
Yellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
The rallies are taking place for the 15th consecutive Saturday. Thousands of activists are expected to take to the streets of Paris to hold demonstrations. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T12:08+0000
2021-10-23T12:08+0000
france
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_7294a66c7fb4a43b6949af6f6baed772.jpg
'Yellow Vest' protesters have been rallying in Paris against the French government's COVID-19 regulations over the last few months.In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.The move has caused widespread consternation throughout France, with protests against the measure rocking the country every weekend.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107751/09/1077510979_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_0bdc646e3b3906757b19d09574489198.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe

Yellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris

12:08 GMT 23.10.2021
© SputnikYellow Vests protest
Yellow Vests protest - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The rallies are taking place for the 15th consecutive Saturday. Thousands of activists are expected to take to the streets of Paris to hold demonstrations.
'Yellow Vest' protesters have been rallying in Paris against the French government's COVID-19 regulations over the last few months.
In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.
The move has caused widespread consternation throughout France, with protests against the measure rocking the country every weekend.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
08:48 GMTTurkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
08:25 GMTTurkey Begins Procedure to Acquire F-16 Fighter Jets From US, Defence Minister Says
07:12 GMTNASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022
07:10 GMTSoaring Forecourt Prices Are ‘Artificially Inflated’ By Petrol Retailers - UK Motorists Organisation
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says