Yellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris

The rallies are taking place for the 15th consecutive Saturday. Thousands of activists are expected to take to the streets of Paris to hold demonstrations. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

'Yellow Vest' protesters have been rallying in Paris against the French government's COVID-19 regulations over the last few months.In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19.The move has caused widespread consternation throughout France, with protests against the measure rocking the country every weekend.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

