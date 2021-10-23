Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Rally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/wicked-sense-of-humour-turkey-pinches-reporters-buttocks-other-birds-giggle-1090155140.html
‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
The footage has been making the rounds on social media. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T13:15+0000
2021-10-23T13:15+0000
turkey
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090156066_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0714885ae14a10cfac87a64e921eb8bb.jpg
CNN reporter Anna Stewart was reporting from KellyBronze farm in Essex, UK when a turkey pinched her bottom.After recovering from shock, Anna started laughing just to see other birds making "giggling" noises. Then she said: "Ow! That really hurt that really got my a***" and the turkeys broke out into "laughter" again. Netizens were quick to share their reactions."Turkeys have a wicked sense of humour," one person wrote. "I'd laugh if I was a turkey," another added. "You know how they say when someone laughs it makes you laugh? It works with turkeys, too!!! LOL," a viewer wrote.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090156066_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7a97d122f35013429e33940f8d3d64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, viral

‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’

13:15 GMT 23.10.2021
© AP Photo / Haven DaleyTurkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Turkeys are shown in a pen at Root Down Farm in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© AP Photo / Haven Daley
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
The footage has been making the rounds on social media.
CNN reporter Anna Stewart was reporting from KellyBronze farm in Essex, UK when a turkey pinched her bottom.
After recovering from shock, Anna started laughing just to see other birds making "giggling" noises.
Then she said: "Ow! That really hurt that really got my a***" and the turkeys broke out into "laughter" again.
Netizens were quick to share their reactions.
"Turkeys have a wicked sense of humour," one person wrote.
"I'd laugh if I was a turkey," another added.
"You know how they say when someone laughs it makes you laugh? It works with turkeys, too!!! LOL," a viewer wrote.
002000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'