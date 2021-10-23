Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/wicked-sense-of-humour-turkey-pinches-reporters-buttocks-other-birds-giggle-1090155140.html
‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
The footage has been making the rounds on social media. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T13:15+0000
2021-10-23T13:15+0000
2021-10-23T13:15+0000
turkey
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090156066_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0714885ae14a10cfac87a64e921eb8bb.jpg
CNN reporter Anna Stewart was reporting from KellyBronze farm in Essex, UK when a turkey pinched her bottom.After recovering from shock, Anna started laughing just to see other birds making "giggling" noises. Then she said: "Ow! That really hurt that really got my a***" and the turkeys broke out into "laughter" again. Netizens were quick to share their reactions."Turkeys have a wicked sense of humour," one person wrote. "I'd laugh if I was a turkey," another added. "You know how they say when someone laughs it makes you laugh? It works with turkeys, too!!! LOL," a viewer wrote.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090156066_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7a97d122f35013429e33940f8d3d64.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkey, viral
‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
The footage has been making the rounds on social media.
CNN reporter Anna Stewart was reporting from KellyBronze farm in Essex, UK when a turkey pinched her bottom.
After recovering from shock, Anna started laughing just to see other birds making "giggling" noises.
Then she said: "Ow! That really hurt that really got my a***" and the turkeys broke out into "laughter" again.
Netizens were quick to share their reactions.
"Turkeys have a wicked sense of humour," one person wrote.
"I'd laugh if I was a turkey," another added.
"You know how they say when someone laughs it makes you laugh? It works with turkeys, too!!! LOL," a viewer wrote.