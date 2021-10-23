https://sputniknews.com/20211023/wicked-sense-of-humour-turkey-pinches-reporters-buttocks-other-birds-giggle-1090155140.html

‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’

23.10.2021, Sputnik International

CNN reporter Anna Stewart was reporting from KellyBronze farm in Essex, UK when a turkey pinched her bottom.After recovering from shock, Anna started laughing just to see other birds making "giggling" noises. Then she said: "Ow! That really hurt that really got my a***" and the turkeys broke out into "laughter" again. Netizens were quick to share their reactions."Turkeys have a wicked sense of humour," one person wrote. "I'd laugh if I was a turkey," another added. "You know how they say when someone laughs it makes you laugh? It works with turkeys, too!!! LOL," a viewer wrote.

