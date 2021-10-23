https://sputniknews.com/20211023/weekly-news-roundup-russia-gate-continues-to-unravel-biden-kidnaps-venezuelan-diplomat-1090147310.html

Weekly News Roundup; Russia-gate Continues to Unravel; Biden Kidnaps Venezuelan Diplomat

Weekly News Roundup; Russia-gate Continues to Unravel; Biden Kidnaps Venezuelan Diplomat

Indicted Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman is identified as a driving force behind numerous fraudulent Russia-gate narratives.

the critical hour

Weekly News Roundup; Russia-gate Continues to Unravel; Biden Kidnaps Venezuelan Diplomat Indicted Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman is identified as a driving force behind numerous fraudulent Russia-gate narratives.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Iran and Venezuela push back against US sanctions as they deepen economic ties with a 20-year cooperation accord. Also, we discuss the kidnapping of Alex Saab, California's new gender-neutral toy law, and international support for China as the US tries to undermine the Pacific nation's legitimacy.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. The weekly jobs report is in, and Dr. Jack interprets the numbers in light of the current facts on the ground. Also, Congress wrangles with the numbers on major spending bills, and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) takes aim at Wall Street.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to talk about the US empire. Dr. Boyle discusses his Consortium News article about the current state of the US empire. Dr. Boyle argues that the "unlimited imperialists" that are currently running the US are, either wittingly or unwittingly, using the historical models of Rome and Nazi Germany as their ideological compass.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, come together to talk politics. Russia has had enough of endless accusations as the Eurasian world power has elected to cut relations with NATO. Also, Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman hired Crowdstrike to investigate the DNC servers, and President Biden continues Donald Trump's vicious foreign policy.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, join us to discuss this week's important stories. Christopher Steele seems to be caught in a trap of his own making as he comically defends his infamous dossier. Also, the US empire continues to persecute Julian Assange, Joe Biden has kidnapped Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, and the new German owner of Politico openly admits that he will enforce pro-Israel and free-market propaganda.

