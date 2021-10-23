https://sputniknews.com/20211023/supermarkets-in-uk-reportedly-use-cardboard-cut-outs-to-disguise-empty-shelves-1090162198.html

Supermarkets in UK Reportedly Use Cardboard Cut-Outs to Disguise Empty Shelves

The images of food have prompted various reactions online, with some people joking about "photos of asparagus" being "delicious". 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

Some supermarkets in the UK have been using cardboard cut-outs of groceries to hide empty shelves, media reported. Customers have reported that they have seen brightly colorful pictures of asparagus, carrots, oranges and grapes in Tesco and in Sainsbury’s. According to Tesco, these images are typically used in larger stores when there is additional space. The multinational corporate grocery retailer adds that the images of food covering the empty shelves that ordinarily hold groceries have nothing to do with the sudden and alarming supply chain challenges recently faced across Britain. Customers have reacted differently to the cut-outs.

