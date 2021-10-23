Supermarkets in UK Reportedly Use Cardboard Cut-Outs to Disguise Empty Shelves
© AP Photo / Peter MorrisonShopworkers remove Irish pork products from the shelves of a Tesco supermarket in Belfast, Northern Ireland (File)
© AP Photo / Peter Morrison
The images of food have prompted various reactions online, with some people joking about "photos of asparagus" being "delicious".
Some supermarkets in the UK have been using cardboard cut-outs of groceries to hide empty shelves, media reported.
Customers have reported that they have seen brightly colorful pictures of asparagus, carrots, oranges and grapes in Tesco and in Sainsbury’s.
According to Tesco, these images are typically used in larger stores when there is additional space. The multinational corporate grocery retailer adds that the images of food covering the empty shelves that ordinarily hold groceries have nothing to do with the sudden and alarming supply chain challenges recently faced across Britain.
Pictures of Oranges to fill the empty shelves in Tesco today @Tesco pic.twitter.com/12LsNxFIxZ— jeremy selwyn (@jeremyselwyn1) October 23, 2021
Customers have reacted differently to the cut-outs.
@Tesco Why are you putting photographs into empty spaces on shelves, please?— Adam Akerman (@Adam_Akerman) October 23, 2021
Maybe you ought to take a trip to my local Tesco's, we're not lacking anything really, certainly don't have empty shelves like that. You remoaners must wet yourselves if you see a partially empty shelf and a camera opportunity.— Andy 🇨🇴 (@ana_kin7) October 22, 2021
Me too, I've just been to Tesco and I saw no empty shelves whatsoever. The hard-left Guardian types will say/do anything to score points against the government. Its highly irresponsible and encourages panic buying.— Matt White-Walker 🎃👻🍂 (@matt_walker91) October 22, 2021