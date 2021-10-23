Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/statues-of-historical-women-in-london-outnumbered-by-statues-of-animals---study-1090152966.html
Statues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
Statues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
While about 50 statues in London are dedicated to female historical figures, there are over 300 monuments there depicting “named historical men”. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T11:08+0000
2021-10-23T11:09+0000
london
animals
study
women
statues
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083286593_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3f8b66bc991b9b981b0d80ae2b1fd8.jpg
There are more statues of animals in the capital of the United Kingdom than statues of historical women, The Independent reports, citing a new study.The research was conducted by Art UK and partially funded by the City Hall, with the newspaper describing it as “the first comprehensive audit of public sculpture and monuments across the capital”.The study established that, out of some 1,500 monuments in London, almost 50 are dedicated to female historical figures, whereas almost 100 of the statues in the capital are those of animals.Meanwhile, over 300 of the monuments are dedicated to “named historical men”.As the newspaper points out, these findings were brought forth after London's Mayor Sadiq Khan announced this week the launch of a £1 million fund expected to facilitate the City Hall's “effort to diversify London’s landmarks and monuments to that they better reflect the capital’s multicultural population”.
https://sputniknews.com/20211010/fly-buddies-british-airways-to-drop-ladies-and-gentlemen-greetings-to-promote-diversity-1089808534.html
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083286593_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_d3bdfc8f501f1fe98d132bcc3d0fe563.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, animals, study, women, statues, uk

Statues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study

11:08 GMT 23.10.2021 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 23.10.2021)
© REUTERS / POOLA statue of Britain's Princess Diana is pictured in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
A statue of Britain's Princess Diana is pictured in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Britain July 1, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While about 50 statues in London are dedicated to female historical figures, there are over 300 monuments there depicting “named historical men”.
There are more statues of animals in the capital of the United Kingdom than statues of historical women, The Independent reports, citing a new study.
The research was conducted by Art UK and partially funded by the City Hall, with the newspaper describing it as “the first comprehensive audit of public sculpture and monuments across the capital”.
The study established that, out of some 1,500 monuments in London, almost 50 are dedicated to female historical figures, whereas almost 100 of the statues in the capital are those of animals.
British Airways A380-841 G-XLED - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
Fly Buddies? British Airways to Drop ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ Greetings to Promote Diversity
10 October, 10:02 GMT
Meanwhile, over 300 of the monuments are dedicated to “named historical men”.
As the newspaper points out, these findings were brought forth after London's Mayor Sadiq Khan announced this week the launch of a £1 million fund expected to facilitate the City Hall's “effort to diversify London’s landmarks and monuments to that they better reflect the capital’s multicultural population”.
“London’s diversity is its greatest strength but for far too long our capital’s statues, street names and buildings have only shown a limited perspective on our city’s complex history,” the mayor said. “I’m determined to do everything I can to ensure our public realm presents a more complete picture of everyone who has made London the incredible city it is today."
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
08:48 GMTTurkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
08:25 GMTTurkey Begins Procedure to Acquire F-16 Fighter Jets From US, Defence Minister Says
07:12 GMTNASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022
07:10 GMTSoaring Forecourt Prices Are ‘Artificially Inflated’ By Petrol Retailers - UK Motorists Organisation
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says
05:34 GMTGun Handed to Baldwin Before Fatal Shooting Was Declared 'Cold', Affidavit States
05:25 GMTPremier League Footballer Tied Up, Robbed by Machete-Wielding Invaders, Reports Say