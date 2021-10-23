https://sputniknews.com/20211023/statues-of-historical-women-in-london-outnumbered-by-statues-of-animals---study-1090152966.html

Statues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study

Statues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study

While about 50 statues in London are dedicated to female historical figures, there are over 300 monuments there depicting “named historical men”. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T11:08+0000

2021-10-23T11:08+0000

2021-10-23T11:09+0000

london

animals

study

women

statues

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083286593_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2a3f8b66bc991b9b981b0d80ae2b1fd8.jpg

There are more statues of animals in the capital of the United Kingdom than statues of historical women, The Independent reports, citing a new study.The research was conducted by Art UK and partially funded by the City Hall, with the newspaper describing it as “the first comprehensive audit of public sculpture and monuments across the capital”.The study established that, out of some 1,500 monuments in London, almost 50 are dedicated to female historical figures, whereas almost 100 of the statues in the capital are those of animals.Meanwhile, over 300 of the monuments are dedicated to “named historical men”.As the newspaper points out, these findings were brought forth after London's Mayor Sadiq Khan announced this week the launch of a £1 million fund expected to facilitate the City Hall's “effort to diversify London’s landmarks and monuments to that they better reflect the capital’s multicultural population”.

https://sputniknews.com/20211010/fly-buddies-british-airways-to-drop-ladies-and-gentlemen-greetings-to-promote-diversity-1089808534.html

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

london, animals, study, women, statues, uk