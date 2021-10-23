Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/russia-china-conduct-first-joint-naval-patrol-in-pacific-ocean-1090152499.html
Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defenсe said on Saturday. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," the ministry said in a statement.The vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practised joint tactical manoeuvring, the statement read.Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.From 14-17 October, Russia and China held joint naval exercises "Maritime Interaction-2021" in the Sea of ​​Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical manoeuvring, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.
09:36 GMT 23.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defenсe said on Saturday.
"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," the ministry said in a statement.
The vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practised joint tactical manoeuvring, the statement read.
Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.
From 14-17 October, Russia and China held joint naval exercises "Maritime Interaction-2021" in the Sea of ​​Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical manoeuvring, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.
