https://sputniknews.com/20211023/russia-china-conduct-first-joint-naval-patrol-in-pacific-ocean-1090152499.html

Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean

Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defenсe said on Saturday. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T09:36+0000

2021-10-23T09:36+0000

2021-10-23T09:36+0000

pacific ocean

news

military & intelligence

russia

china

naval drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105382/70/1053827064_0:54:1200:729_1920x0_80_0_0_03678bd031fae4fdbb8031c89ccb919e.jpg

"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," the ministry said in a statement.The vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practised joint tactical manoeuvring, the statement read.Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.From 14-17 October, Russia and China held joint naval exercises "Maritime Interaction-2021" in the Sea of ​​Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical manoeuvring, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.

pacific ocean

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pacific ocean, news, military & intelligence, russia, china, naval drills