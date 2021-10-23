Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean

"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," the ministry said in a statement.The vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practised joint tactical manoeuvring, the statement read.Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.From 14-17 October, Russia and China held joint naval exercises "Maritime Interaction-2021" in the Sea of Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical manoeuvring, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.
