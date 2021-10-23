Rally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London

Supporters of Julian Assange are rallying in London to demand justice for the activist.Demonstrators are expected to march towards London's High Court amid concerns about the WikiLeaks founder's deteriorating health. The WikiLeaks founder is currently held in the high-security Belmarsh prison in London awaiting hearing on his extradition to the United States. If Assange is extradited to the US, he will face up to 175 years in prison.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The US government’s appeal to extradite Julian Assange will be heard on 27-28 October.
