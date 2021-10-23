Registration was successful!
Premier League Footballer Tied Up, Robbed by Machete-Wielding Invaders, Reports Say
Premier League Footballer Tied Up, Robbed by Machete-Wielding Invaders, Reports Say
A Premier League footballer and his wife were reportedly attacked by robbers in his own home.
Four balaclava-clad robbers armed with machetes smashed their way into the unnamed player’s £1.5 mln house during the international fixture period believing he was away, tied up the owner and his partner and left after ransacking the home, The Sun reported.According to the report, the player, who was released from his team, was watching his teammates on TV while his partner was in the bath when the incident occurred.According to the police, the “entry was forced to the property and jewellery, along with other household items, were stolen” and investigations were ongoing.Earlier, Everton's Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen became the victim of an armed robbery.On 6 March, raiders broke into the house of a football player, who was with his family - his wife and two children. The robbers threatened Olsen with a knife and a machete, as a result of which Robin Olsen had to give the robbers jewellery and an expensive watch.
Premier League Footballer Tied Up, Robbed by Machete-Wielding Invaders, Reports Say

05:25 GMT 23.10.2021 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 23.10.2021)
A Premier League footballer and his wife were reportedly attacked by robbers in his own home.
Four balaclava-clad robbers armed with machetes smashed their way into the unnamed player’s £1.5 mln house during the international fixture period believing he was away, tied up the owner and his partner and left after ransacking the home, The Sun reported.
According to the report, the player, who was released from his team, was watching his teammates on TV while his partner was in the bath when the incident occurred.

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. He was pretty brave and did his best, but he was outnumbered and they were pretty aggressive,” a source cited by The Sun said.

According to the police, the “entry was forced to the property and jewellery, along with other household items, were stolen” and investigations were ongoing.
Earlier, Everton's Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen became the victim of an armed robbery.
On 6 March, raiders broke into the house of a football player, who was with his family - his wife and two children. The robbers threatened Olsen with a knife and a machete, as a result of which Robin Olsen had to give the robbers jewellery and an expensive watch.
