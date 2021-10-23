Potty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women
This is not the first time that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for his past columns in The Telegraph. Ahead of the 2019 UK general election, Johnson's opponents highlighted several of his unsavory remarks, including an instance in which he compared Muslim women who wore burqas to letterboxes.
Earlier this week, comedian Nish Kumar's "Late Night Mash" took aim at Johnson in a satirical sketch that mocked the everyday conduct of the UK government, and highlighted the apparent lack of tolerance from the PM.
Comedian Jason Forbes is seen portraying a BBC reporter who takes a swipe at the leader of the Conservative Party and his efforts to display more respect in public life.
"The prime minister urged more tolerance amongst all communities in Britain, including tank-topped bum boys, hot totty, girly swots and Muslim women who look like letterboxes," Forbes' character said from a fictional Downing St.
The clip, shared on social media by Dave, subsequently censored most of Johnson's remarks, however, claiming they were in breach of the channel's guidelines.
"These are real quotes from Boris Johnson, but they violate our brand guidelines so we had to censor them," reads a message from the UK free-to-air channel, owned by UKTV.
🚨🚨| BREAKING NEWS FROM NUMBER 10. #LateNightMash tonight at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/68ZhrDE9ff— Dave (@davechannel) October 21, 2021
"Pretty cool that we aren't allowed to broadcast things the prime minister has said because they're too racist," Kumar tweeted.
When asked about his columns, Johnson argued that he would not utter such statements as a prime minister. At the same time, he insisted that several of his statements were taken out of context.
"If you go through all my articles with a fine-tooth comb and take out individual phrases there is no doubt that you can find things that can be made to seem offensive and of course I understand that," Johnson said back in 2019.
Although the British politician is not a comedian by trade, humorists, including the legendary comedic actor Rowan Atkinson, have come to his defense regarding certain remarks.