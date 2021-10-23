https://sputniknews.com/20211023/potty-mouthed-pm-broadcaster-blocks-boris-johnsons-remarks-on-gay-men-muslim-women-1090163519.html

Potty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women

Potty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women

This is not the first time that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for his past columns in The Telegraph. Ahead of the 2019 UK general... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T22:20+0000

2021-10-23T22:20+0000

2021-10-23T22:20+0000

boris johnson

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090162909_0:0:2693:1515_1920x0_80_0_0_d7dde098ce73d9c20dfc60f05151ecbd.jpg

Earlier this week, comedian Nish Kumar's "Late Night Mash" took aim at Johnson in a satirical sketch that mocked the everyday conduct of the UK government, and highlighted the apparent lack of tolerance from the PM. Comedian Jason Forbes is seen portraying a BBC reporter who takes a swipe at the leader of the Conservative Party and his efforts to display more respect in public life. The clip, shared on social media by Dave, subsequently censored most of Johnson's remarks, however, claiming they were in breach of the channel's guidelines. "These are real quotes from Boris Johnson, but they violate our brand guidelines so we had to censor them," reads a message from the UK free-to-air channel, owned by UKTV. "Pretty cool that we aren't allowed to broadcast things the prime minister has said because they're too racist," Kumar tweeted. When asked about his columns, Johnson argued that he would not utter such statements as a prime minister. At the same time, he insisted that several of his statements were taken out of context. Although the British politician is not a comedian by trade, humorists, including the legendary comedic actor Rowan Atkinson, have come to his defense regarding certain remarks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

boris johnson, censorship