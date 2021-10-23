https://sputniknews.com/20211023/pakistan-denies-reports-of-preparing-to-sign-airspace-agreement-with-us-1090162336.html

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Ministry has denied media reports about the possibility of signing an agreement with the United States on the use of the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier on Saturday, CNN reported that Washington was nearing a formalized agreement with Islamabad for use of Pakistani airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, citing sources familiar with the details of a classified Friday briefing with the members of Congress. Pakistan allegedly expressed readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in exchange for assistance with its counterterrorism efforts and relations with India, according to the source, CNN said. However, the negotiations were said to be still underway.At the same time, Pakistan and the US have "longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism" and the two sides continue to engage in regular consultations, the ministry added.

