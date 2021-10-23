Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/pakistan-denies-reports-of-preparing-to-sign-airspace-agreement-with-us-1090162336.html
Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Ministry has denied media reports about the possibility of signing an agreement with the United States on the use of the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T18:54+0000
2021-10-23T18:54+0000
pakistan
news
us
afghanistan
airspace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107652/87/1076528730_0:0:3138:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_fcfab47419a8f34d607b13cd1085743a.jpg
Earlier on Saturday, CNN reported that Washington was nearing a formalized agreement with Islamabad for use of Pakistani airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, citing sources familiar with the details of a classified Friday briefing with the members of Congress. Pakistan allegedly expressed readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in exchange for assistance with its counterterrorism efforts and relations with India, according to the source, CNN said. However, the negotiations were said to be still underway.At the same time, Pakistan and the US have "longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism" and the two sides continue to engage in regular consultations, the ministry added.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
0
1
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107652/87/1076528730_407:0:3138:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0a404968e08df98367115e4ef31b4e5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, news, us, afghanistan, airspace

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

18:54 GMT 23.10.2021
© Photo : U.S. Department of DefenseA C-130 Hercules from the 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., prepares for takeoff at the Skardu Airport in Pakistan (File)
A C-130 Hercules from the 302nd Airlift Wing, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., prepares for takeoff at the Skardu Airport in Pakistan (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Photo : U.S. Department of Defense
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Ministry has denied media reports about the possibility of signing an agreement with the United States on the use of the country's airspace for operations against terrorists in Afghanistan.
Earlier on Saturday, CNN reported that Washington was nearing a formalized agreement with Islamabad for use of Pakistani airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, citing sources familiar with the details of a classified Friday briefing with the members of Congress. Pakistan allegedly expressed readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in exchange for assistance with its counterterrorism efforts and relations with India, according to the source, CNN said. However, the negotiations were said to be still underway.
"In response to media queries regarding latest news report alluding to formalization of an agreement for the use of Pakistan’s airspace by the United States to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan, the Spokesperson stated that no such understanding was in place," the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.
At the same time, Pakistan and the US have "longstanding cooperation on regional security and counter-terrorism" and the two sides continue to engage in regular consultations, the ministry added.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
eweddy walmper
23 October, 21:57 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:19 GMTSupermarkets in UK Reportedly Use Cardboard Cut-Outs to Disguise Empty Shelves
19:03 GMT5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes La Palma as Spanish Island Territory Reels From Volcano Eruption
19:01 GMTJeremy Clarkson Slams 'F***ing Government' at Farming Awards Ceremony - Video
18:54 GMTPakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
18:16 GMTWatch Massive Migrant Caravan Push North Into Mexico as US Reports Record Apprehensions
18:13 GMTWatch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
18:10 GMTAssange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him, Fiancée Says
17:42 GMTUnderwater Treasure May Point to Location of Long-Gone 'Island of Gold' Empire
17:01 GMTRansomware Gang Sells Italian Celebrities' Data Stolen in SIAE Breach for $500,000 – Report
16:36 GMTUS Media Dubs Russia’s Okhotnik Drone ‘Beast’ That Could Pose ‘Big Problem for NATO’
16:14 GMTRussia Urges UN Mission to Ensure Security of Staff in Russian Office in Pristina
16:06 GMTGreek Police Say 7 Officers Injured in Chasing Car Thieves in Athens, One Offender Dead
15:47 GMTRussia-Turkey Friendship Park Opens in Antalya - Video
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past