One Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US
One Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US
WASHINGTON, October 23 (Sputnik) - Eight people were injured in a shooting incident on Saturday night near a student campus of the Fort Valley State University
"The GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] is investigating a shooting incident that happened at an off-campus party in Fort Valley, GA. A total of eight people were shot. Of the eight people, one person has died," the police said.The person that died was not a student at the Fort Valley State University, the GBI noted.Currently, the seven injured victims are reportedly in stable condition. The investigators are requesting assistance in identifying those responsible for the shooting. No one has been arrested yet.Following the shooting, the campus was put on lockdown for security reasons. It has already been lifted, and students can freely leave and visit the campus. However, the university has canceled public events scheduled for the morning.
One Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US

20:17 GMT 23.10.2021
Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in the Sixth Street entertainment district area of Austin, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2021.
Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in the Sixth Street entertainment district area of Austin, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / NURI VALLBONA
WASHINGTON, October 23 (Sputnik) - Eight people were injured in a shooting incident on Saturday night near a student campus of the Fort Valley State University in the US state of Georgia, one person died, local authorities said.
"The GBI [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] is investigating a shooting incident that happened at an off-campus party in Fort Valley, GA. A total of eight people were shot. Of the eight people, one person has died," the police said.
The person that died was not a student at the Fort Valley State University, the GBI noted.
Currently, the seven injured victims are reportedly in stable condition. The investigators are requesting assistance in identifying those responsible for the shooting. No one has been arrested yet.
Following the shooting, the campus was put on lockdown for security reasons. It has already been lifted, and students can freely leave and visit the campus. However, the university has canceled public events scheduled for the morning.
