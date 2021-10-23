Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/new-facebook-whistleblower-says-company-undermined-efforts-to-combat-hate-speech-1090148686.html
New Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech
New Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech
Bad news keeps coming for Facebook as a new whistleblower is alleging that the company repeatedly ignored hate speech, misinformation and illicit behavior on... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T03:06+0000
2021-10-23T03:06+0000
whistleblower
facebook
sec
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090057011_0:65:2545:1497_1920x0_80_0_0_c5539cefab9d3d94d84449b7a708012d.jpg
In an affidavit submitted on Friday under sworn testimony, a former member of Facebook’s Integrity team has shed light on a culture that prioritizes profit over widespread concern regarding the harm the platform is causing.The whistleblower alleges that Facebook routinely undermined efforts to combat misinformation, hate speech, and problematic content over fear of angering the then-US president, Donald Trump, and the potential financial impact that could ensue.They were also highly critical of Facebook’s avoidance of policing online groups. Some groups which require an invitation to join are essentially hidden from the public eye. These groups, according to reports, have been used to facilitate illicit behavior and foster hate.The inner workings of Facebook, as expressed by Frances Haugen in her testimony to Congress at the beginning of October, are largely supported by the testimony of the new whistleblower. The new allegations have reportedly been brought to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Facebook has denied the allegations.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/political-parties-used-fake-facebook-accounts-to-influence-delhi-state-polls-says-whistleblower-1090129003.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090057011_256:0:2308:1539_1920x0_80_0_0_87a2a9860463c0dfd90abbf5c2e956cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
whistleblower, facebook, sec, us

New Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech

03:06 GMT 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicA Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020.
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Bad news keeps coming for Facebook as a new whistleblower is alleging that the company repeatedly ignored hate speech, misinformation and illicit behavior on the platform in an effort to maximize profit.
In an affidavit submitted on Friday under sworn testimony, a former member of Facebook’s Integrity team has shed light on a culture that prioritizes profit over widespread concern regarding the harm the platform is causing.

According to the affidavit, amid controversy surrounding Facebook’s impact on the 2016 US presidential election, a social media platform communications official, Tucker Bounds, allegedly said that “it will be a flash in the pan. Some legislators will get pissy. And then in a few weeks, they will move onto something else. Meanwhile we are printing money in the basement, and we are fine.”

The whistleblower alleges that Facebook routinely undermined efforts to combat misinformation, hate speech, and problematic content over fear of angering the then-US president, Donald Trump, and the potential financial impact that could ensue.
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Political Parties Used Fake Facebook Accounts to Influence Delhi State Polls, Says Whistleblower
Yesterday, 13:28 GMT
They were also highly critical of Facebook’s avoidance of policing online groups. Some groups which require an invitation to join are essentially hidden from the public eye. These groups, according to reports, have been used to facilitate illicit behavior and foster hate.
Gretchen Peters, a former journalist and leader of the Alliance to Counter Crime Online, said of Facebook that “Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives repeatedly claimed high rates of success in restricting illicit and toxic content — to lawmakers, regulators and investors — when in fact they knew the firm could not remove this content and remain profitable.”
The inner workings of Facebook, as expressed by Frances Haugen in her testimony to Congress at the beginning of October, are largely supported by the testimony of the new whistleblower. The new allegations have reportedly been brought to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Facebook has denied the allegations.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:00 GMTWhite House Says Biden is 'Familiar' With US-Mexico Border, Cites 2008 Trip
03:06 GMTNew Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech
01:58 GMTUS intelligence Agencies Issue Dire Warning Over Climate Change
00:54 GMTBiden's Reality
00:53 GMT'Bully': Trump Slams Meghan McCain for Labeling Ivanka, Jared 'Funeral Crashers' at Dad's Service
00:39 GMTElon Musk Wins Approval to Dig Citywide Vegas Tunnel System
00:00 GMTVIDEO: Former Marine Reveals How he Disarms Would-Be Robber with a Bag of ‘Gatorades and a Snack’
YesterdayManchester United Have the Talent on the Pitch, but Not on the Sideline
YesterdayAstronomers Witness Explosive Star That Could Help Develop Early Warning System
YesterdayUS Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Northwest Syria - CENTCOM
YesterdayEmbattled Eilat-Ashkelon Gas Deal Has No Bearing on UAE-Israel Relations, Official Says
YesterdayUS to Send Three Island-Class Patrol Boats to Ukraine in November - Ambassador
YesterdayAlec Baldwin Shooting Happened Amid Union Working Conditions Protest - Reports
YesterdayWatchdog Report Alleging US Agents Abused Migrants Reveals Oversight Needed - Rights Group
YesterdayLate Actor Brandon Lee's Family Reacts to Alec Baldwin's Fatal Prop Gun Incident
YesterdayWall Street Up 3rd Straight Week as Dow, S&P500 at Record Heights Despite Volatile Session
YesterdayUS, Argentine Diplomats Discuss Regional Security, Nuclear Cooperation – State Department
YesterdayCongress Votes to Hold Steve Bannon in Contempt of Congress Furthering Partisan Divides
YesterdayDave Chapelle Says He’s Open to Meet with Netflix Employees for Dialogue
YesterdayArizona Requests Restraining Order to Stop Biden from Enforcing COVID-19 Mandates