New Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech

2021-10-23T03:06+0000

In an affidavit submitted on Friday under sworn testimony, a former member of Facebook’s Integrity team has shed light on a culture that prioritizes profit over widespread concern regarding the harm the platform is causing.The whistleblower alleges that Facebook routinely undermined efforts to combat misinformation, hate speech, and problematic content over fear of angering the then-US president, Donald Trump, and the potential financial impact that could ensue.They were also highly critical of Facebook’s avoidance of policing online groups. Some groups which require an invitation to join are essentially hidden from the public eye. These groups, according to reports, have been used to facilitate illicit behavior and foster hate.The inner workings of Facebook, as expressed by Frances Haugen in her testimony to Congress at the beginning of October, are largely supported by the testimony of the new whistleblower. The new allegations have reportedly been brought to the Securities and Exchange Commission.Facebook has denied the allegations.

