Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/kyrgyz-president-says-country-will-not-host-us-military-bases-russian-presence-enough-1090152068.html
Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan will not host a US military base on its territory as Russia's presence was "enough," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T09:12+0000
2021-10-23T10:04+0000
kyrgyzstan
asia & pacific
military base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105786/12/1057861263_0:135:3163:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_76e581fe4591adb081075c00a0d2fa5d.jpg
"We have a Russian [military] base in [the town of] Kant. One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat and mouse with powers, hosting two bases," Japarov told reporters when asked about the possibility of hosting a US airbase in the territory of Kyrgyzstan after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.After the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the White House reportedly considered Kyrgyzstan as a location for its military base.The Russian airbase was established in Kant, located some 12 miles outside of Bishkek, in 2003 as part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Force and is involved in ensuring the security of the airspace of the states of CSTO. In late 2012, Kyrgyzstan agreed to lease the base to Russia for 15 years, with an option for an automatic extension for another five years, in exchange for Russia's reduction of the Kyrgyz debt.The US base was opened at Bishkek's Manas airport in 2001. It was tasked with supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. This facility housed the servicemen and equipment of the countries participating in the anti-terrorist coalition; the backbone of the group was made up of American forces and assets. After 8 years, the airbase was renamed the Transit Center, and in the summer of 2014 it was closed at the behest of the Kyrgyz government.
Super! Who wants the US in their back yard?
2
Bravo 👏
1
3
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105786/12/1057861263_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28922e13317202d329619bc069f6d602.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kyrgyzstan, asia & pacific, military base

Kyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'

09:12 GMT 23.10.2021 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 23.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pirogov / Go to the photo bankSukhoi Su-25 displayed on a runway during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CSTO Russian air base opening in the town of Kant
Sukhoi Su-25 displayed on a runway during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the CSTO Russian air base opening in the town of Kant - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pirogov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan will not host a US military base on its territory as Russia's presence was "enough," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday.
"We have a Russian [military] base in [the town of] Kant. One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat and mouse with powers, hosting two bases," Japarov told reporters when asked about the possibility of hosting a US airbase in the territory of Kyrgyzstan after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
After the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the White House reportedly considered Kyrgyzstan as a location for its military base.
The Russian airbase was established in Kant, located some 12 miles outside of Bishkek, in 2003 as part of the Collective Rapid Deployment Force and is involved in ensuring the security of the airspace of the states of CSTO.
In late 2012, Kyrgyzstan agreed to lease the base to Russia for 15 years, with an option for an automatic extension for another five years, in exchange for Russia's reduction of the Kyrgyz debt.
The US base was opened at Bishkek's Manas airport in 2001. It was tasked with supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
This facility housed the servicemen and equipment of the countries participating in the anti-terrorist coalition; the backbone of the group was made up of American forces and assets.
After 8 years, the airbase was renamed the Transit Center, and in the summer of 2014 it was closed at the behest of the Kyrgyz government.
701000
Discuss
Popular comments
Super! Who wants the US in their back yard?
jamesgraham521
23 October, 12:19 GMT2
000000
Bravo 👏
Charlie McD
23 October, 12:16 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
08:48 GMTTurkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
08:25 GMTTurkey Begins Procedure to Acquire F-16 Fighter Jets From US, Defence Minister Says
07:12 GMTNASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022
07:10 GMTSoaring Forecourt Prices Are ‘Artificially Inflated’ By Petrol Retailers - UK Motorists Organisation
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says
05:34 GMTGun Handed to Baldwin Before Fatal Shooting Was Declared 'Cold', Affidavit States
05:25 GMTPremier League Footballer Tied Up, Robbed by Machete-Wielding Invaders, Reports Say
04:30 GMTFour People Killed by Explosion at Chemical Plant in Northern China, Reports Say
04:00 GMTWhite House Says Biden is 'Familiar' With US-Mexico Border, Cites 2008 Trip
03:06 GMTNew Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Undermined Efforts to Combat Hate Speech
01:58 GMTUS intelligence Agencies Issue Dire Warning Over Climate Change
00:54 GMTBiden's Reality
00:53 GMT'Bully': Trump Slams Meghan McCain for Labeling Ivanka, Jared 'Funeral Crashers' at Dad's Service