Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/joe-biden-makes-fun-of-american-freedom-1090146560.html
Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'
Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including director Joel Souza out of hospital after... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T11:39+0000
2021-10-23T11:39+0000
world health organization (who)
radio
us
israel
cdc
cia
baby boomers
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090146535_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_097e20c4a498d2e590294830d564edb2.jpg
Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including director Joel Souza out of hospital after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot him on a film set, and the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ might change in the future.
GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, President Biden's Unfavorable Poll Numbers, and Vaccine MandatesIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Mcadams about the Democratic party losing union support, CDC changing the definition of vaccinated, and supply chain issues. Daniel talked about the infrastructure bill and the possibility of Republicans taking over Congress in 2022. Daniel discussed the Democrat politicians being afraid of President Biden's approval ratings and the younger generation in America chanting " Lets go Brandon" to troll Joe Biden.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke about the differences in generations, drug laws in America, and how technology has changed our communication levels. John and Lee discussed the people who grew up in the 1980s and how they are forgotten political bases. John and Lee spoke on the differences in work when they were younger and compared it to today's generation who lack work experience.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090146535_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_face9a89c85885301aa3be11ec3374b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), radio, us, israel, cdc, cia, baby boomers, the backstory, аудио

Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'

11:39 GMT 23.10.2021
Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including director Joel Souza out of hospital after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot him on a film set, and the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ might change in the future.
GUEST
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, President Biden's Unfavorable Poll Numbers, and Vaccine Mandates
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Mcadams about the Democratic party losing union support, CDC changing the definition of vaccinated, and supply chain issues. Daniel talked about the infrastructure bill and the possibility of Republicans taking over Congress in 2022. Daniel discussed the Democrat politicians being afraid of President Biden's approval ratings and the younger generation in America chanting " Lets go Brandon" to troll Joe Biden.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke about the differences in generations, drug laws in America, and how technology has changed our communication levels. John and Lee discussed the people who grew up in the 1980s and how they are forgotten political bases. John and Lee spoke on the differences in work when they were younger and compared it to today's generation who lack work experience.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
08:48 GMTTurkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
08:25 GMTTurkey Begins Procedure to Acquire F-16 Fighter Jets From US, Defence Minister Says
07:12 GMTNASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022
07:10 GMTSoaring Forecourt Prices Are ‘Artificially Inflated’ By Petrol Retailers - UK Motorists Organisation
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says