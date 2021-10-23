https://sputniknews.com/20211023/joe-biden-makes-fun-of-american-freedom-1090146560.html
Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including director Joel Souza out of hospital after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot him on a film set, and the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ might change in the future.
GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, President Biden's Unfavorable Poll Numbers, and Vaccine MandatesIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Mcadams about the Democratic party losing union support, CDC changing the definition of vaccinated, and supply chain issues. Daniel talked about the infrastructure bill and the possibility of Republicans taking over Congress in 2022. Daniel discussed the Democrat politicians being afraid of President Biden's approval ratings and the younger generation in America chanting " Lets go Brandon" to troll Joe Biden.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke about the differences in generations, drug laws in America, and how technology has changed our communication levels. John and Lee discussed the people who grew up in the 1980s and how they are forgotten political bases. John and Lee spoke on the differences in work when they were younger and compared it to today's generation who lack work experience.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, President Biden's Unfavorable Poll Numbers, and Vaccine Mandates
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Mcadams about the Democratic party losing union support, CDC changing the definition of vaccinated, and supply chain issues. Daniel talked about the infrastructure bill and the possibility of Republicans taking over Congress in 2022. Daniel discussed the Democrat politicians being afraid of President Biden's approval ratings and the younger generation in America chanting " Lets go Brandon" to troll Joe Biden.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke about the differences in generations, drug laws in America, and how technology has changed our communication levels. John and Lee discussed the people who grew up in the 1980s and how they are forgotten political bases. John and Lee spoke on the differences in work when they were younger and compared it to today's generation who lack work experience.
