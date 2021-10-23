https://sputniknews.com/20211023/joe-biden-makes-fun-of-american-freedom-1090146560.html

Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'

Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom'

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including director Joel Souza out of hospital after... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T11:39+0000

2021-10-23T11:39+0000

2021-10-23T11:39+0000

world health organization (who)

radio

us

israel

cdc

cia

baby boomers

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090146535_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_097e20c4a498d2e590294830d564edb2.jpg

Joe Biden Makes Fun of American 'Freedom' On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including director Joel Souza out of hospital after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot him on a film set, and the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ might change in the future.

GUESTDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo, President Biden's Unfavorable Poll Numbers, and Vaccine MandatesIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Daniel Mcadams about the Democratic party losing union support, CDC changing the definition of vaccinated, and supply chain issues. Daniel talked about the infrastructure bill and the possibility of Republicans taking over Congress in 2022. Daniel discussed the Democrat politicians being afraid of President Biden's approval ratings and the younger generation in America chanting " Lets go Brandon" to troll Joe Biden.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke about the differences in generations, drug laws in America, and how technology has changed our communication levels. John and Lee discussed the people who grew up in the 1980s and how they are forgotten political bases. John and Lee spoke on the differences in work when they were younger and compared it to today's generation who lack work experience.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

world health organization (who), radio, us, israel, cdc, cia, baby boomers, the backstory, аудио