Iran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson

Iran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson

On October 23, during a visit by foreign guests to the Shahid Fakhrizadeh Research Reactor in Tehran on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week, a spokesman for the...

"We are ready to cooperate with the Islamic world in the development of nuclear technology in line with the welfare of the people and Islamic societies, in order to pave the way for the new Islamic civilization," the spokesman said in remarks to mark the birthday of Islam’s key religious figure, the Prophet Muhammad. Referring to the unilateralism of "bullying" powers, Kamalvandi noted that the current assets of the Muslim world are the result of the continuing efforts of scientists. Meanwhile, the United States and its partners around the world believe that negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, should immediately resume, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, has been on hiatus since the Trump administration withdrew the US in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the White House at the time restored sanctions against Iran.

