https://sputniknews.com/20211023/iran-set-to-cooperate-with-islamic-world-in-nuclear-development---spokeperson-1090162936.html
Iran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson
Iran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson
On October 23, during a visit by foreign guests to the Shahid Fakhrizadeh Research Reactor in Tehran on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week, a spokesman for the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
"We are ready to cooperate with the Islamic world in the development of nuclear technology in line with the welfare of the people and Islamic societies, in order to pave the way for the new Islamic civilization," the spokesman said in remarks to mark the birthday of Islam’s key religious figure, the Prophet Muhammad. Referring to the unilateralism of "bullying" powers, Kamalvandi noted that the current assets of the Muslim world are the result of the continuing efforts of scientists. Meanwhile, the United States and its partners around the world believe that negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, should immediately resume, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, has been on hiatus since the Trump administration withdrew the US in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the White House at the time restored sanctions against Iran.
Good the quicker Iran can tip up their missiles with some hefty nukes and aim them at tel aviv, haifa etc and drive the jews into the sea, the better it will be for mankind in general and the ME in particular. And don’t feel sorry for the palestinian jews, they deserve no mercy just like they have denied the palestinians a decent and fruitful future.
It is a very good move by Iran against the US regime and its Zionist handlers who are threatening and bullying Iran. Muslim-majority nations should arm themselves to the teeth with the latest weapon technology, including nuclear bombs against those Jewish bombs targeting Muslims and Arabs.
20:14 GMT 23.10.2021
On October 23, during a visit by foreign guests to the Shahid Fakhrizadeh Research Reactor in Tehran on the occasion of Islamic Unity Week, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate with Islamic countries in the field of nuclear industry.
"We are ready to cooperate with the Islamic world in the development of nuclear technology in line with the welfare of the people and Islamic societies, in order to pave the way for the new Islamic civilization," the spokesman said in remarks to mark the birthday of Islam's key religious figure, the Prophet Muhammad.
Referring to the unilateralism of "bullying" powers, Kamalvandi noted that the current assets of the Muslim world are the result of the continuing efforts of scientists.
Kamalvandi added, "Here, we have made every effort to reach the frontiers of nuclear science and technology, and in spite of all the hostility in the international arena, we have made great strides in the nuclear industry".
Meanwhile, the United States and its partners around the world believe that negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, should immediately resume, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, has been on hiatus since the Trump administration withdrew the US in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the White House at the time restored sanctions against Iran.
Good the quicker Iran can tip up their missiles with some hefty nukes and aim them at tel aviv, haifa etc and drive the jews into the sea, the better it will be for mankind in general and the ME in particular. And don't feel sorry for the palestinian jews, they deserve no mercy just like they have denied the palestinians a decent and fruitful future.
mmandrake
23 October, 23:34 GMT
It is a very good move by Iran against the US regime and its Zionist handlers who are threatening and bullying Iran. Muslim-majority nations should arm themselves to the teeth with the latest weapon technology, including nuclear bombs against those Jewish bombs targeting Muslims and Arabs.
HHess
23 October, 23:38 GMT
