Elon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month

SpaceX is developing Starship, a rocket for taking people and cargo to the Moon, Mars and other distant destinations. NASA earlier tapped SpaceX to ferry the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which is still under development in southeastern Texas, US.According to Tech Crunch website, Musk will require approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make the attempt, as it has done for all of its previous Starship test flights from its development location outside of Brownsville, Texas.The FAA requires SpaceX to demonstrate that it has taken all the necessary security measures to ensure that there is minimal risk if something goes wrong during the launch attempts.

