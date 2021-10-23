Elon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
© REUTERS / GENE BLEVINSA SpaceX SN15 starship prototype is seen as it sits on a transporter after Wednesday's successful launch and first landing from the company's starship facility, in Boca Chica, Texas, U.S. May 6, 2021.
SpaceX is developing Starship, a rocket for taking people and cargo to the Moon, Mars and other distant destinations. NASA earlier tapped SpaceX to ferry the Artemis programme's astronauts to the Moon.
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which is still under development in southeastern Texas, US.
“If all goes well, Starship will be ready for its first orbital launch attempt next month, pending regulatory approval,” Musk tweeted.
Starbase under construction pic.twitter.com/cFXJKvYJjY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021
According to Tech Crunch website, Musk will require approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to make the attempt, as it has done for all of its previous Starship test flights from its development location outside of Brownsville, Texas.
The FAA requires SpaceX to demonstrate that it has taken all the necessary security measures to ensure that there is minimal risk if something goes wrong during the launch attempts.