DHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware

For months, the Biden administration has been facing a backlash over its reversal of ex-president Donald Trump’s migrant policies and halting construction of... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

The US Department of Homeland Security is funneling $456,548 to a Delaware construction company that won a contract in September to erect a fence around President Joe Biden’s “Summer White House", according to the Cape Gazette. Turnstone Holdings LLC was selected for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware,” USAspending.gov online database that tracks federal government spending revealed. The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract, which began on 21 September and is expected to end on 31 December, when construction is anticipated to wrap up. The US Secret Service is also listed as the subagency. The irony of the private security fence’s sizeable price tag coming as the administration persists in efforts to end construction of the Trump-era US border wall with Mexico was not lost on Twitter users. Some conceded that boosted security was likely warranted.However, many emphasised the irony of how Biden’s beach house security was being boosted while the US-Mexico border wall was being stripped of funding amidst a migrant crisis.Biden Admin Plagued by Border CrisisThe first year of Joe Biden’s presidency has witnessed historic numbers of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border. 1.7 million migrants have crossed the border in FY 2021, according to figures released by US Customs and Border Protection.There has been bipartisan frustration with the border crisis, with some Democrats deploring the fact that Biden had not done enough to deter migrants from making the trek to the US -Mexico border and Republicans arguing that it was his administration’s border policies that contributed to the surge.The current POTUS has been facing a growing backlash for undoing much of his predecessor Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies and deciding to halt construction of the border wall as one of his first actions in office.The expansion of the Mexico–United States barrier started during the presidency of Donald Trump, who had campaigned in 2016 on the vow he would "build the wall and make Mexico pay for it".The costs of the project, eventually funded by the US, resulted in a partial federal government shutdown from 22 December 2018 to 25 January due to Trump's vow to veto any spending bill that did not include $5 billion in funding for a border wall. 458 miles of “barrier system” were added during the Trump administration.On 20 January 2021, US President Joe Biden terminated the national emergency Trump had declared at the border that he would expedite the wall’s construction. Since then, his administration has engaged in ongoing efforts to cancel contracts geared toward building the steel fencing.Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), a vehement critic of Biden’s border policies, has insisted that the administration "completely abandoned" Texas residents along the US-Mexico border.On 21 October Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for efforts to stop wall construction projects at the US southern border, arguing that the President didn't have the authority to refuse to spend funds congressionally appropriated under the Trump administration. The move, warned the states, would result in ore migrants entering and remaining in Missouri and Texas.This month, DHS announced its intention to cancel “the remaining border barrier contracts located within US Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector”.Remaining funds were to be diverted into environmental projects including “biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys” in the border region.

