Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Rally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/dhs-to-dole-out-455k-to-erect-fence-around-bidens-summer-white-house-in-delaware-1090154847.html
DHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
DHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
For months, the Biden administration has been facing a backlash over its reversal of ex-president Donald Trump’s migrant policies and halting construction of... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T12:28+0000
2021-10-23T12:28+0000
joe biden
news
us
department of homeland security (dhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089814515_0:48:3239:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_615489f6fbfd871bbd85523c17d651b2.jpg
The US Department of Homeland Security is funneling $456,548 to a Delaware construction company that won a contract in September to erect a fence around President Joe Biden’s “Summer White House", according to the Cape Gazette. Turnstone Holdings LLC was selected for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware,” USAspending.gov online database that tracks federal government spending revealed. The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract, which began on 21 September and is expected to end on 31 December, when construction is anticipated to wrap up. The US Secret Service is also listed as the subagency. The irony of the private security fence’s sizeable price tag coming as the administration persists in efforts to end construction of the Trump-era US border wall with Mexico was not lost on Twitter users. Some conceded that boosted security was likely warranted.However, many emphasised the irony of how Biden’s beach house security was being boosted while the US-Mexico border wall was being stripped of funding amidst a migrant crisis.Biden Admin Plagued by Border CrisisThe first year of Joe Biden’s presidency has witnessed historic numbers of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border. 1.7 million migrants have crossed the border in FY 2021, according to figures released by US Customs and Border Protection.There has been bipartisan frustration with the border crisis, with some Democrats deploring the fact that Biden had not done enough to deter migrants from making the trek to the US -Mexico border and Republicans arguing that it was his administration’s border policies that contributed to the surge.The current POTUS has been facing a growing backlash for undoing much of his predecessor Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies and deciding to halt construction of the border wall as one of his first actions in office.The expansion of the Mexico–United States barrier started during the presidency of Donald Trump, who had campaigned in 2016 on the vow he would "build the wall and make Mexico pay for it".The costs of the project, eventually funded by the US, resulted in a partial federal government shutdown from 22 December 2018 to 25 January due to Trump's vow to veto any spending bill that did not include $5 billion in funding for a border wall. 458 miles of “barrier system” were added during the Trump administration.On 20 January 2021, US President Joe Biden terminated the national emergency Trump had declared at the border that he would expedite the wall’s construction. Since then, his administration has engaged in ongoing efforts to cancel contracts geared toward building the steel fencing.Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), a vehement critic of Biden’s border policies, has insisted that the administration "completely abandoned" Texas residents along the US-Mexico border.On 21 October Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for efforts to stop wall construction projects at the US southern border, arguing that the President didn't have the authority to refuse to spend funds congressionally appropriated under the Trump administration. The move, warned the states, would result in ore migrants entering and remaining in Missouri and Texas.This month, DHS announced its intention to cancel “the remaining border barrier contracts located within US Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector”.Remaining funds were to be diverted into environmental projects including “biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys” in the border region.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089814515_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05bdd5b5fcbf9dcb4a9a796f117ff867.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, news, us, department of homeland security (dhs)

DHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware

12:28 GMT 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden stands outside the White House before he signs a proclamation to restore protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden stands outside the White House before he signs a proclamation to restore protections for Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
For months, the Biden administration has been facing a backlash over its reversal of ex-president Donald Trump’s migrant policies and halting construction of the wall on the US southern border with Mexico, which has been plagued by the highest levels of illegal border crossings in 35 years.
The US Department of Homeland Security is funneling $456,548 to a Delaware construction company that won a contract in September to erect a fence around President Joe Biden’s “Summer White House", according to the Cape Gazette.
Turnstone Holdings LLC was selected for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware,” USAspending.gov online database that tracks federal government spending revealed.
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One before departing from Fort McNair in Washington, DC on August 12, 2021. - Biden is heading to his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One before departing from Fort McNair in Washington, DC on August 12, 2021. - Biden is heading to his residence in Wilmington, Delaware. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Marine One before departing from Fort McNair in Washington, DC on August 12, 2021. - Biden is heading to his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract, which began on 21 September and is expected to end on 31 December, when construction is anticipated to wrap up. The US Secret Service is also listed as the subagency.
The irony of the private security fence’s sizeable price tag coming as the administration persists in efforts to end construction of the Trump-era US border wall with Mexico was not lost on Twitter users. Some conceded that boosted security was likely warranted.
However, many emphasised the irony of how Biden’s beach house security was being boosted while the US-Mexico border wall was being stripped of funding amidst a migrant crisis.
Some suggested the fencing was intended to ensure the gaffe-prone 78-year old POTUS would not “wander off”.
Biden Admin Plagued by Border Crisis
The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency has witnessed historic numbers of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border. 1.7 million migrants have crossed the border in FY 2021, according to figures released by US Customs and Border Protection.
There has been bipartisan frustration with the border crisis, with some Democrats deploring the fact that Biden had not done enough to deter migrants from making the trek to the US -Mexico border and Republicans arguing that it was his administration’s border policies that contributed to the surge.
© AP Photo / Eugene GarciaIn this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum.
© AP Photo / Eugene Garcia
The current POTUS has been facing a growing backlash for undoing much of his predecessor Donald Trump’s stringent immigration policies and deciding to halt construction of the border wall as one of his first actions in office.
The expansion of the Mexico–United States barrier started during the presidency of Donald Trump, who had campaigned in 2016 on the vow he would "build the wall and make Mexico pay for it".
© CALLAGHAN O'HAREFormer U.S. President Donald Trump exits the stage after visiting an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Pharr, Texas, U.S. June 30, 2021.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits the stage after visiting an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Pharr, Texas, U.S. June 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits the stage after visiting an unfinished section of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Pharr, Texas, U.S. June 30, 2021.
© CALLAGHAN O'HARE
The costs of the project, eventually funded by the US, resulted in a partial federal government shutdown from 22 December 2018 to 25 January due to Trump's vow to veto any spending bill that did not include $5 billion in funding for a border wall. 458 miles of “barrier system” were added during the Trump administration.
On 20 January 2021, US President Joe Biden terminated the national emergency Trump had declared at the border that he would expedite the wall’s construction. Since then, his administration has engaged in ongoing efforts to cancel contracts geared toward building the steel fencing.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), a vehement critic of Biden’s border policies, has insisted that the administration "completely abandoned" Texas residents along the US-Mexico border.
On 21 October Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for efforts to stop wall construction projects at the US southern border, arguing that the President didn't have the authority to refuse to spend funds congressionally appropriated under the Trump administration. The move, warned the states, would result in ore migrants entering and remaining in Missouri and Texas.
"Dismantling border-security measures such as construction of the border wall causes Missouri and Texas to incur unrecoverable costs in issuing driver's licenses, providing education, and administering health care," states the lawsuit, cited by CNN.
This month, DHS announced its intention to cancel “the remaining border barrier contracts located within US Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector”.
Remaining funds were to be diverted into environmental projects including “biological, cultural, and natural resource surveys” in the border region.
800001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'