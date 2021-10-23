Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Antifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/cctv-footage-shows-moment-russian-explosives-plant-turned-into-deadly-blazing-inferno-1090159526.html
CCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
CCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
17 people were killed in a blast at an explosives production and ammunition disposal plant about 260 km southeast of Moscow on Friday. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T15:03+0000
2021-10-23T15:03+0000
russia
explosion
explosives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090159173_10:0:1322:738_1920x0_80_0_0_8a647f7e87ad8c4c000d7f593cab1d2e.png
A CCTV camera captured the moment that an explosion rocked an explosives factory in Russia’s Ryazan region.The footage shows workers on a platform loading white bags onto a flatbed truck, with a blast ripping through the workspace in mere seconds.The deadly incident occurred on the territory of the Elastik synthetic fiber plant outside the village of Lesnoye on Friday morning.A source in the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that the fire began as a result of a violation of safety protocols in one of the plant’s workshops.170 firefighters and about 50 pieces of firefighting equipment were deployed to extinguish a blaze raging across a 160 square meter area. Two ambulance brigades were sent to the epicenter, with one person taken to hospital but succumbing to his wounds after suffering burns to 80 percent of his body.The Elastik synthetic fiber factory was opened in 1962, and in recent decades was used to produce explosives for the military and gas generators for submarines. The factory went bankrupt in 2015, and halted all operations in early 2017. According to the emergency services, its current owner was engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition.A criminal investigation has been started in connection with the violation of industrial safety requirements in the production of hazardous materials, with the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee taking charge of the probe and sending its criminologists to the area to establish a complete picture of what took place.Ryazan authorities declared this coming Monday a day of mourning, with flags at administrative buildings to be lowered and changes made to media and local entertainment venues. Governor Nikolai Lyubimov says the families of each of those killed will be paid one million rubles’ in compensation (equivalent to about $14,200 US).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090159173_174:0:1158:738_1920x0_80_0_0_cb0d7c0181511514c23875a6a25921d0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, explosion, explosives

CCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno

15:03 GMT 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / ScreenshotScreencrab of deadly blast at explosives factory in Russia's Ryazan region.
Screencrab of deadly blast at explosives factory in Russia's Ryazan region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2021
© Sputnik / Screenshot
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
17 people were killed in a blast at an explosives production and ammunition disposal plant about 260 km southeast of Moscow on Friday.
A CCTV camera captured the moment that an explosion rocked an explosives factory in Russia’s Ryazan region.
The footage shows workers on a platform loading white bags onto a flatbed truck, with a blast ripping through the workspace in mere seconds.
The deadly incident occurred on the territory of the Elastik synthetic fiber plant outside the village of Lesnoye on Friday morning.
A source in the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that the fire began as a result of a violation of safety protocols in one of the plant’s workshops.
170 firefighters and about 50 pieces of firefighting equipment were deployed to extinguish a blaze raging across a 160 square meter area. Two ambulance brigades were sent to the epicenter, with one person taken to hospital but succumbing to his wounds after suffering burns to 80 percent of his body.
The Elastik synthetic fiber factory was opened in 1962, and in recent decades was used to produce explosives for the military and gas generators for submarines. The factory went bankrupt in 2015, and halted all operations in early 2017. According to the emergency services, its current owner was engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition.
A criminal investigation has been started in connection with the violation of industrial safety requirements in the production of hazardous materials, with the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee taking charge of the probe and sending its criminologists to the area to establish a complete picture of what took place.
Ryazan authorities declared this coming Monday a day of mourning, with flags at administrative buildings to be lowered and changes made to media and local entertainment venues. Governor Nikolai Lyubimov says the families of each of those killed will be paid one million rubles’ in compensation (equivalent to about $14,200 US).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:06 GMTTuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say
15:03 GMTCCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno
14:54 GMTStunning Discovery of 193 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Eggs Sheds New Light on Reptiles’ Early Species
14:52 GMTErdogan: Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Human Rights Activist's Release to Be Expelled
14:26 GMTAntifa Protest in Support of Left-Wing Politics Takes Place in Stuttgart
14:18 GMTGazprom Ready to Prolong Gas Supplies to Moldova if Kishinev Pays Gas Debts
14:06 GMTRussian MoD: Berlin Must Know How Amassing Troops Near Russia's Border Ended for Europe in Past
13:59 GMTTokyo Says Self-Defenсe Forces Fighters Scrambled Over Chinese Chopper Takeoff Near Danjo
13:54 GMT24-year-old Who Prepared Fatal Prop Gun for Baldwin Was Worried She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Armourer Job
13:15 GMT‘Wicked Sense of Humour’: Turkey Pinches Reporter’s Buttocks, Other Birds ‘Giggle’ - Video
13:02 GMTRally in Support of Assange Takes Place in London
12:28 GMTDHS to Dole Out $455K to Erect Fence Around Biden’s ‘Summer White House’ in Delaware
12:21 GMTMoscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Says
12:20 GMTMerkel Says Always Felt 'Significant Differences' of Opinions With Putin
12:12 GMTAuthor of Infamous Steele Dossier Claims Putin May Have Served Him Tea
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say