https://sputniknews.com/20211023/cctv-footage-shows-moment-russian-explosives-plant-turned-into-deadly-blazing-inferno-1090159526.html

CCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno

CCTV Footage Shows Moment Russian Explosives Plant Turned Into Deadly Blazing Inferno

17 people were killed in a blast at an explosives production and ammunition disposal plant about 260 km southeast of Moscow on Friday. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T15:03+0000

2021-10-23T15:03+0000

2021-10-23T15:03+0000

russia

explosion

explosives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090159173_10:0:1322:738_1920x0_80_0_0_8a647f7e87ad8c4c000d7f593cab1d2e.png

A CCTV camera captured the moment that an explosion rocked an explosives factory in Russia’s Ryazan region.The footage shows workers on a platform loading white bags onto a flatbed truck, with a blast ripping through the workspace in mere seconds.The deadly incident occurred on the territory of the Elastik synthetic fiber plant outside the village of Lesnoye on Friday morning.A source in the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik that the fire began as a result of a violation of safety protocols in one of the plant’s workshops.170 firefighters and about 50 pieces of firefighting equipment were deployed to extinguish a blaze raging across a 160 square meter area. Two ambulance brigades were sent to the epicenter, with one person taken to hospital but succumbing to his wounds after suffering burns to 80 percent of his body.The Elastik synthetic fiber factory was opened in 1962, and in recent decades was used to produce explosives for the military and gas generators for submarines. The factory went bankrupt in 2015, and halted all operations in early 2017. According to the emergency services, its current owner was engaged in the production and storage of explosives and the disposal of ammunition.A criminal investigation has been started in connection with the violation of industrial safety requirements in the production of hazardous materials, with the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee taking charge of the probe and sending its criminologists to the area to establish a complete picture of what took place.Ryazan authorities declared this coming Monday a day of mourning, with flags at administrative buildings to be lowered and changes made to media and local entertainment venues. Governor Nikolai Lyubimov says the families of each of those killed will be paid one million rubles’ in compensation (equivalent to about $14,200 US).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

russia, explosion, explosives