'Bully': Trump Slams Meghan McCain for Labeling Ivanka, Jared 'Funeral Crashers' at Dad's Service

Meghan McCain, political analyst and daughter of late US Senator John McCain (R-AZ), appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" (WWHL) earlier this week and... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

Former US President Donald Trump made a lengthy statement against McCain and her family, suggesting that the former co-host of "The View" was "basically a lowlife" following her departure from the ABC talk show ahead of its 25th anniversary.McCain, 36, despite her brief time on "The View," repeatedly got into heated and viral debates with co-hosts regarding their political and moral stances on a variety of topics. When questioned about the possibility of her contribution to a toxic work environment referenced in her upcoming book, the Republican stated that "only one person was bullied out of their job and doesn't work there anymore." The statement issued by the 45th president of the US also took aim at McCain's comments regarding the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona, a traditionally deep-red state, which was seen to have turned to the Dems after Electoral College votes were certified in the 2020 election. Trump asserted that McCain's comments were an attempt to stop the "Trump Train" in her home state. Despite the transition of power in the US government, Trump has maintained without evidence that the 2020 general election was riddled with fraud, and continues to claim that there should have been a complete review prior to the certification of the Electoral College votesMcCain revealed during the Wednesday night interview that Trump - who feuded with her father and made derogatory comments about the war veteran prior to his death in 2018 - phoned her in the late senator's final days to dismiss reports that he was poking fun at her father's physical appearance and movements.McCain claimed that she initially did not want to take the call from the Trump White House, and only agreed because her father had urged her to respect the office, despite its current occupant.

