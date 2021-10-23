https://sputniknews.com/20211023/boris-johnson-no-10-staff-watch-new-bond-film-at-26-mln-downing-street-briefing-room-1090152658.html

Boris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room

Boris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room

Earlier, the PA Media news agency revealed, through a Freedom of Information Act request, that refurbishments to the former courtroom in No. 9 had cost the... 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-23T10:47+0000

2021-10-23T10:47+0000

2021-10-23T10:48+0000

news

uk

boris johnson

james bond

film

downing street

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/17/1090152692_0:0:3017:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_6c9b5e2c895add1ea1dfa830d4c30e71.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the staff of No. 10 used the White House-style press briefing room to watch the new James Bond film, called "No Time to Die". He added that the screening took place after work hours on Thursday and No. 10 employees present had made voluntary donations that went to Sarcoma UK. All installation costs were reportedly met by the companies involved. In March, the PA Media news agency revealed, through a Freedom of Information Act request, that refurbishments to the former courtroom in No. 9 had cost the taxpayer £2.6 mln (more than $3.5 mln). It was planned that the room would be used for daily televised media conferences. The Labour Party criticised the refurbishment as a "pointless vanity project" and suggested that the money should have been given to NHS workers carrying the burden of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the room has been used mainly for national coronavirus briefings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, uk, boris johnson, james bond, film, downing street