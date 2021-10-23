Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211023/blinkens-latin-america-tour-daniel-hale-imprisonment-federal-reserve-controversy-1090146949.html
Blinken’s Latin America Tour; Daniel Hale Imprisonment; Federal Reserve Controversy
Blinken’s Latin America Tour; Daniel Hale Imprisonment; Federal Reserve Controversy
Secretary Blinken visits Ecuador and Colombia in a Latin America tour. How the legacy of US intervention undermines claims of promoting democracy. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-23T11:41+0000
2021-10-23T11:41+0000
venezuela
honduras
climate change
colombia
immigration
energy
intervention
infrastructure bill
antony blinken
spying
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090146921_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_13d1c64e614a89df9be1437bfe2c4868.png
Blinken’s Latin America Tour; Daniel Hale Imprisonment; Federal Reserve Controversy
Secretary Blinken visits Ecuador and Colombia in a Latin America tour. How the legacy of U.S. intervention undermines claims of promoting democracy.
William Camacaro, senior analyst at the Council of Hemispheric Affairs, artist, radio host, and activist, joins us to talk about US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s tour of Latin American countries, stopping in Ecuador and Colombia to promote the US brand and to “promote democracy” in the region. We talk about the actual chequered history of US intervention in the hemisphere that has, more often than not, led to undemocratic regimes, how these interventions have shaped and often times scarred the countries affected, with consequences that can be felt after generations, and how the immigration crisis could be directly linked to US support for conservative and right wing groups in the hemisphere. We also talk about how this visit, particularly in Colombia, is related to the continuing economic stranglehold on Venezuela and support for the opposition there.John Kiriakou, co-host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, tells us about drone whistleblower Daniel Hale being sent to the notorious Communications Management Unit at the maximum-security US Penitentiary at Marion, Illinois to serve a 45-month sentence, rather than the low-security prison at Butner, North Carolina and how this could be used to set an example and have a chilling effect on other potential whistleblowers. We also talk about the Biden administration’s top spies and scientists releasing the first-ever National Intelligence Estimate on the global security threats posed by climate change, and how diminished energy supplies, food, and water security could shape international relations in the future.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to discuss the controversy at the Federal Reserve, where it has been revealed that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock from his personal account during the pandemic in 2020, which raises questions about ethics and insider trading, Biden saying that he doesn’t think there are enough Democratic votes to raise tax rates in a deal on his economic agenda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
honduras
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090146921_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c73c7372038b61537eb5a0e09bcf3671.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, honduras, climate change, colombia, immigration, energy, intervention, infrastructure bill, antony blinken, spying, ecuador, economics, political misfits, аудио, radio

Blinken’s Latin America Tour; Daniel Hale Imprisonment; Federal Reserve Controversy

11:41 GMT 23.10.2021
Blinken’s Latin America Tour; Daniel Hale Imprisonment; Federal Reserve Controversy
Subscribe
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Schlehuber - Sputnik International
Bob Schlehuber
All materials
Secretary Blinken visits Ecuador and Colombia in a Latin America tour. How the legacy of US intervention undermines claims of promoting democracy.
William Camacaro, senior analyst at the Council of Hemispheric Affairs, artist, radio host, and activist, joins us to talk about US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s tour of Latin American countries, stopping in Ecuador and Colombia to promote the US brand and to “promote democracy” in the region. We talk about the actual chequered history of US intervention in the hemisphere that has, more often than not, led to undemocratic regimes, how these interventions have shaped and often times scarred the countries affected, with consequences that can be felt after generations, and how the immigration crisis could be directly linked to US support for conservative and right wing groups in the hemisphere. We also talk about how this visit, particularly in Colombia, is related to the continuing economic stranglehold on Venezuela and support for the opposition there.
John Kiriakou, co-host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, tells us about drone whistleblower Daniel Hale being sent to the notorious Communications Management Unit at the maximum-security US Penitentiary at Marion, Illinois to serve a 45-month sentence, rather than the low-security prison at Butner, North Carolina and how this could be used to set an example and have a chilling effect on other potential whistleblowers. We also talk about the Biden administration’s top spies and scientists releasing the first-ever National Intelligence Estimate on the global security threats posed by climate change, and how diminished energy supplies, food, and water security could shape international relations in the future.
Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to discuss the controversy at the Federal Reserve, where it has been revealed that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold between $1 million and $5 million worth of stock from his personal account during the pandemic in 2020, which raises questions about ethics and insider trading, Biden saying that he doesn’t think there are enough Democratic votes to raise tax rates in a deal on his economic agenda.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTYellow Vest Protesters Hold New Round of Anti-Government Rallies in Paris
11:50 GMTSouth Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal, Reports Say
11:08 GMTStatues of 'Historical Women' in London Outnumbered by Statues of Animals - Study
11:07 GMTFormer Greek Foreign Minister Criticizes Signing of Defence Agreements With France, US
11:03 GMTPalermo Court Begins Hearing Against Italy's Salvini Over Blocking Migrant Ship, Reports Say
10:52 GMTUS Reportedly in Talks to Formalise Use of Pakistan's Airspace For Over-the-Horizon Afghan Ops
10:47 GMTBoris Johnson, No. 10 Staff Watch New Bond Film at £2.6 mln Downing Street Briefing Room
10:18 GMTSaudi Arabia Sets Course for Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2060
09:36 GMTRussia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean
09:22 GMTElon Musk Gives Preview of SpaceX's Starship, Reveals It May Be Ready for Orbital Launch Next Month
09:14 GMTUK’s Secret Taskforce of ‘Bankers’ Reportedly Primed for ‘Financial Warfare’ Against Adversaries
09:12 GMTKyrgyz President Says Country Will Not Host US Military Bases, Russian Presence 'Enough'
09:09 GMTUttarakhand Avalanche: Bodies Of 12 Trekkers Recovered as Search for Others Ongoing
08:49 GMTBryson Gray’s Song ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banned on YouTube Over 'Medical Misinformation'
08:48 GMTTurkish Defence Minister Notes Stabilization in Syria's Idlib After Putin-Erdogan Meeting
08:25 GMTTurkey Begins Procedure to Acquire F-16 Fighter Jets From US, Defence Minister Says
07:12 GMTNASA Plans to Launch Uncrewed Flights Around Moon in Artemis I Program in February 2022
07:10 GMTSoaring Forecourt Prices Are ‘Artificially Inflated’ By Petrol Retailers - UK Motorists Organisation
06:48 GMT'What am I Doing Here?' :Joe Biden’s Baltimore CNN Town Hall Appearance Stirs Social Media Reactions
06:42 GMTUS to Release More Documents Related to President Kennedy Murder 15 December, White House Says